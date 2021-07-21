Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to remain in custody for another week





Musician and former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Mchunu will remain behind bars after his case was postponed to next week (28 July)

He's one of the main alleged instigators of this month's looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

Ngizwe Mchunu (right) appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 21 July 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Musician and former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has been remanded in custody until his formal bail hearing next Wednesday.

Mchunu appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg this morning.

According to Eyewitness News, he's one of the main alleged instigators of last week's widespread violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mchunu, who is a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, handed himself over to police in Durban on Monday.

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing bail.

They claim that he is a flight risk and could incite further violence if he is released.

The NPA opposed bail really arguing that Mr. Ngizwe Mchunu is in fact a flight risk. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They [State prosecutors] say that he only handed himself over to police in KZN after pressure mounted for his arrest. The State has also opposed bail on the grounds that he has the potential to interfere with the case. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News