'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'
-
ANC factional battles are seemingly playing out in the security cluster
-
President Cyril Ramaphosa is being contradicted in public by openly defiant Ministers
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security cluster ministers are waging a tit-for-tat blame game while failing to reassure the nation of its safety, writes Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.
Last week’s public violence and looting have led to renewed calls for him to resign, or to appoint Ministers who will execute his vision, she says.
Ramaphosa has on several occasions referred to the violence as a “failed insurrection attempt”.
His Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, contradicted him, before flipflopping to agree with him.
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo claims she has given reports to the police before violence broke out.
Police Minister Bheki Cele denies having received anything.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Madia
-
Is ANC internal politics getting in the way of Ramaphosa’s Cabinet executing its mandate?
-
Are factional battles playing out in the security cluster and if so, is it putting South Africa’s security at risk?
It would be funny if national security was not part of the equation… You’ve got squabbles and the blame game… You’ve got those who went into exile, and those who didn’t…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
People are saying Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Ayanda Dlodlo are soldiers, and they understand such situations better than the Commander-in-Chief, who is the President…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
It [Cabinet reshuffle] couldn’t happen previously… but I think he’s in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him… It’s a battle to get them to do basic things, and to agree with him in public…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
