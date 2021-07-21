Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist





Cracks in the State’s “security cluster” is becoming “fairly evident”, according to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb

There are multiple miscommunications and personality clashes

Intelligence services are struggling to generate quality data

FILE: State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

South Africa’s security cluster seems to be cracking under the weight of factional battles and personality clashes in the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula publicly contradicted him when he referred to last week’s public violence as a “failed insurrection attempt”.

Also, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo claimed she has given reports to the police before violence broke out.

Police Minister Bheki Cele denies having received anything.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch (scroll up to listen).

It’s a concerning state of affairs… The cracks are fairly evident… disagreements around the quality of intelligence… different interpretations of the violence… There are major personality breakdowns… miscommunications… Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist - University of Stellenbosch

There seems to be a problem with intelligence services and their ability to generate quality data… There’s seems to be a problem with the chain of intelligence gathering… Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist - University of Stellenbosch