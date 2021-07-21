Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops
- Law enforcement officials are keeping an eye on local taxi ranks and routes after the recent spate of taxi violence
- Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says most taxi ranks have been calm on Wednesday
- Premier Alan Winde is calling for additional SANDF boots on the ground
Police and other law enforcement agencies are monitoring taxi ranks and routes in Cape Town after several days of taxi violence.
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says most taxi ranks in the city have been quiet and calm on Wednesday, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm.
There has also been a significant increase in SAPS and law enforcement presence in hotspot areas.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for additional SANDF troops to be deployed to the province to help safeguard commuters.
RELATED: Communities bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair
There have been no incidents of taxi-related violence overnight and so far today.
Premier Winde has described the recent taxi violence as a clear act of economic sabotage by preventing people from getting to work safely.
RELATED: Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith
We've just heard from JP Smith that most ranks in Cape Town are quiet and the situation is calm.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He indicated that law enforcement officers are doing searches at ranks as well as on the roads.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The SANDF is also working with SAPS who are also doing operations....Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.Read More
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk
Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.Read More
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis
Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.Read More
South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.Read More
'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'
Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.Read More
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.Read More
Looted booze circulating in KZN and GP, ban can no longer be justified - Salba
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Salba chair Sibani Mngadi about the alcohol restrictions imposed under Level 4 lockdown last month.Read More
Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata's secretary-general, Mandla Hermanus, about the taxi negotiations in Cape Town.Read More