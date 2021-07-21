Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops





Law enforcement officials are keeping an eye on local taxi ranks and routes after the recent spate of taxi violence

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says most taxi ranks have been calm on Wednesday

Premier Alan Winde is calling for additional SANDF boots on the ground

FILE: Police on scene at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank after a shooting took place on 23 November 2020. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News

Police and other law enforcement agencies are monitoring taxi ranks and routes in Cape Town after several days of taxi violence.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says most taxi ranks in the city have been quiet and calm on Wednesday, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm.

There has also been a significant increase in SAPS and law enforcement presence in hotspot areas.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for additional SANDF troops to be deployed to the province to help safeguard commuters.

There have been no incidents of taxi-related violence overnight and so far today.

Premier Winde has described the recent taxi violence as a clear act of economic sabotage by preventing people from getting to work safely.

We've just heard from JP Smith that most ranks in Cape Town are quiet and the situation is calm. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He indicated that law enforcement officers are doing searches at ranks as well as on the roads. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The SANDF is also working with SAPS who are also doing operations.... Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News