SA Weather Service: 'It's arrived!' Cold front makes landfall in W Cape
- South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says 'the cold front has arrived' in Cape Town
- Rain, cold temperatures, and snowfall are expected
- However, as it moves inland, the weather in Cape Town will warm up on Friday
The cold front has just made landfall in the Western Cape, so it has arrived, bringing with it rain and cold temperatures and even some snowfall.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services
But she says, as it moves into the interior there will be some weather clearing in the Cape.
The rain will stretch into Thursday morning in Cape Town but then changes tack.
On Friday it starts to warm up in the Cape and clear up - so there is sunshine for the Cape.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services
Good morning... Here is your #weather outlook #morninglive #morninglivesabc #sabc #sabcnews #sabcweather pic.twitter.com/12dFoPH88G— Phemelo Zonke (@PhemeloMelo) July 21, 2021
⚠️MEDIA RELEASE: Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather in the forecast for South Africa with snowfall for some provinces. pic.twitter.com/RFteUvDjXg— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39180814_road-view-through-car-window-with-rain-drops-driving-in-rain-.html?vti=o97j7jhphq9isl17ko-1-23