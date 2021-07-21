SA Weather Service: 'It's arrived!' Cold front makes landfall in W Cape





South African Weather Services forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says 'the cold front has arrived' in Cape Town

Rain, cold temperatures, and snowfall are expected

However, as it moves inland, the weather in Cape Town will warm up on Friday

Image: © studio2013/123rf.com

The cold front has just made landfall in the Western Cape, so it has arrived, bringing with it rain and cold temperatures and even some snowfall. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services

But she says, as it moves into the interior there will be some weather clearing in the Cape.

The rain will stretch into Thursday morning in Cape Town but then changes tack.

On Friday it starts to warm up in the Cape and clear up - so there is sunshine for the Cape. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Services