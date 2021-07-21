[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Michael Holding cont ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 16:05
Kenyan environmental activist murdered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Paula Kahumbu
Today at 16:20
Health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Carnie
Today at 16:55
CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:05
Which parties would benefit or suffer should the local government elections be postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Vaccinated South Africans can now visit France
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops Midday Report host Mandy Wiener gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm on the taxi violence in Cape Town. 21 July 2021 3:40 PM
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
Communities bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas about the impact of the ongoing taxi violen... 21 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Local
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision' Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward. 21 July 2021 9:14 AM
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour. 21 July 2021 11:07 AM
View all Business
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch. 21 July 2021 1:44 PM
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'

21 July 2021 2:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Hyundai
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Hyundai i20
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
car reviews

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

  • Hyundai has a new i20 that compares favourably in price and spec-level to its competitors

  • Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena was mostly impressed but struggled to get comfortable in the car

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Most recently published car reviews:

Hyundai has a new i20 that comes with naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines and two spec levels (“motion” and “fluid”) as well as a choice between manual, automatic or dual-clutch transmissions.

The i20 has all the creature comforts you would expect and an option of a two-tone finish.

At the bottom of the range is a manual 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine generating 61 kW and 115 Nm that consumes 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

Drivers who opt for the automatic gets a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 61 kW and 115 Nm and consumes 7.5 litres per 100 kilometres.

At the top of the range is the new, 1-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder engine with 90 kW and 172 Nm on tap.

It comes with either a manual gearbox (fuel consumption: 6.5 litres/100 km) or a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission (fuel consumption: 6.9 litres/100 km).

Prices:

  • Hyundai i20 1.2 Fluid Manual – R289 900

  • Hyundai i20 1.2 Fluid Manual Two-tone – R294 900

  • Hyundai i20 1.4 Motion Auto – R305 900

  • Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid MT – R330 900

  • Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid MT Two-tone – R335 900

  • Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT – R355 900

  • Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT Two-tone – R360 900

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).

It’s a good little car… I was pretty impressed.

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Ergonomically, it didn’t feel quite right. I couldn’t get comfortable…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Pricing… it’s quite a lot cheaper than its rivals… and quite well-specced… Boot size is decent… It’s a very good warranty…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist



21 July 2021 2:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Hyundai
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Hyundai i20
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
car reviews

More from Business

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

21 July 2021 3:28 PM

Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis

21 July 2021 11:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again

21 July 2021 11:07 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?

20 July 2021 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'

20 July 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant

20 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab

20 July 2021 11:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

21 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

21 July 2021 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'

20 July 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

20 July 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'

21 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand

20 July 2021 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format

20 July 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

20 July 2021 1:06 PM

Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace

17 July 2021 10:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'

Local Politics

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

Business

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

One hundred kidnapped villagers freed in Nigeria

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

Law enforcement continue to monitor CT taxi ranks following violence

21 July 2021 2:50 PM

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

21 July 2021 2:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA