[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
-
Hyundai has a new i20 that compares favourably in price and spec-level to its competitors
-
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena was mostly impressed but struggled to get comfortable in the car
Most recently published car reviews:
-
-
-
We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
Hyundai has a new i20 that comes with naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines and two spec levels (“motion” and “fluid”) as well as a choice between manual, automatic or dual-clutch transmissions.
The i20 has all the creature comforts you would expect and an option of a two-tone finish.
At the bottom of the range is a manual 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine generating 61 kW and 115 Nm that consumes 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres.
Drivers who opt for the automatic gets a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 61 kW and 115 Nm and consumes 7.5 litres per 100 kilometres.
At the top of the range is the new, 1-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder engine with 90 kW and 172 Nm on tap.
It comes with either a manual gearbox (fuel consumption: 6.5 litres/100 km) or a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission (fuel consumption: 6.9 litres/100 km).
Prices:
-
Hyundai i20 1.2 Fluid Manual – R289 900
-
Hyundai i20 1.2 Fluid Manual Two-tone – R294 900
-
Hyundai i20 1.4 Motion Auto – R305 900
-
Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid MT – R330 900
-
Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid MT Two-tone – R335 900
-
Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT – R355 900
-
Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT Two-tone – R360 900
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).
It’s a good little car… I was pretty impressed.Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Ergonomically, it didn’t feel quite right. I couldn’t get comfortable…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Pricing… it’s quite a lot cheaper than its rivals… and quite well-specced… Boot size is decent… It’s a very good warranty…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/car-hyundai-steering-wheel-vehicle-1852923/
More from Business
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town
Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.Read More
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again
Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour.Read More
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).Read More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Opinion
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.Read More
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.Read More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.Read More
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand
Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets.Read More
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format
Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.Read More
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days
Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.Read More