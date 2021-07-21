[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'





Hyundai has a new i20 that compares favourably in price and spec-level to its competitors

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena was mostly impressed but struggled to get comfortable in the car

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Most recently published car reviews:

Hyundai has a new i20 that comes with naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines and two spec levels (“motion” and “fluid”) as well as a choice between manual, automatic or dual-clutch transmissions.

The i20 has all the creature comforts you would expect and an option of a two-tone finish.

At the bottom of the range is a manual 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine generating 61 kW and 115 Nm that consumes 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

Drivers who opt for the automatic gets a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 61 kW and 115 Nm and consumes 7.5 litres per 100 kilometres.

At the top of the range is the new, 1-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder engine with 90 kW and 172 Nm on tap.

It comes with either a manual gearbox (fuel consumption: 6.5 litres/100 km) or a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission (fuel consumption: 6.9 litres/100 km).

Prices:

Hyundai i20 1.2 Fluid Manual – R289 900

Hyundai i20 1.2 Fluid Manual Two-tone – R294 900

Hyundai i20 1.4 Motion Auto – R305 900

Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid MT – R330 900

Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid MT Two-tone – R335 900

Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT – R355 900

Hyundai i20 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT Two-tone – R360 900

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).

It’s a good little car… I was pretty impressed. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Ergonomically, it didn’t feel quite right. I couldn’t get comfortable… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Pricing… it’s quite a lot cheaper than its rivals… and quite well-specced… Boot size is decent… It’s a very good warranty… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist