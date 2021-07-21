Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town





Cape Town-based Biovac has signed an agreement to produce the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine locally.

Biovac will complete the final step in the process (“fill and finish”).

The company will make 100 million doses annually for distribution in 55 African countries.

Technology transfers will commence immediately, however, the first doses are not expected before next year.

Image: © rfranca/ 123rf.com

