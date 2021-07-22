Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
Consumer price inflation (DPI) slowed to 4.9% in June from May's 30-month high of 5.2%.
As the prices on supermarket shelves seem to keep rising, what does this mean for food price inflation?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz).
Sihlobo has reassuring words even in the face of rising inflation in the cost of farming.
I think we're at the peak of this and in the coming months we should see food price inflation really softening.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
The key thing at the heart of this are the oils and fats, meat, milk and cheese...Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
The driving factor is not so much what's happening in South Africa but rather globally, particularly for the oils and fats. Lowered production in some parts of Asia and the rise in demand has been at the heart of that.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
But going forward, we are starting to see global production recover...Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
Sihlobo acknowledges that rising production costs (pesticides, fertiliser...) are going to be a headache for South Africa's farmers, particularly in the next two months going into the planting season.
However, amid an abundant harvest, high agricultural commodity prices have been an ironic windfall for South African farmers he says.
Read Sihlobo's full analysis of the outlook for famers here.
Should South Africans be worried about food security in terms of the recent unrest and looting?
While the retail and agricultural sectors are facing huge losses in KwaZulu-Natal, the supply of food is slowly normalising Sihlobo says.
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33560262_corn-grain-in-a-hand-after-good-harvest-of-successful-farmer-in-a-background-agricultural-silo.html?term=grain%2Bharvest&vti=laz3is0dg018fu2wof-1-10
More from Business
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA
Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.Read More
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor
The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.Read More
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating'
Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'
On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrestRead More
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one
You might be surprised how many businesses are already in spaceRead More
More from Local
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA
Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.Read More
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor
The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.Read More
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and provincial Covid-19 response.Read More
UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Robert Paddock about UCT's online high school.Read More
NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga about the prosecution of suspects linked to last week's unrest.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm
Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'
Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.Read More
More from Opinion
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More