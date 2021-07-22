Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions' Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 22 July 2021 3:05 PM
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. 22 July 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farming
Food security
Food prices
Farmers
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
Agricultural Business Chamber
AgBiz
Wandile Sihlobo
grain crops
commodity prices
Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Consumer price inflation (DPI) slowed to 4.9% in June from May's 30-month high of 5.2%.

As the prices on supermarket shelves seem to keep rising, what does this mean for food price inflation?

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz).

Sihlobo has reassuring words even in the face of rising inflation in the cost of farming.

I think we're at the peak of this and in the coming months we should see food price inflation really softening.

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

The key thing at the heart of this are the oils and fats, meat, milk and cheese...

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

The driving factor is not so much what's happening in South Africa but rather globally, particularly for the oils and fats. Lowered production in some parts of Asia and the rise in demand has been at the heart of that.

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

But going forward, we are starting to see global production recover...

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

Sihlobo acknowledges that rising production costs (pesticides, fertiliser...) are going to be a headache for South Africa's farmers, particularly in the next two months going into the planting season.

However, amid an abundant harvest, high agricultural commodity prices have been an ironic windfall for South African farmers he says.

Read Sihlobo's full analysis of the outlook for famers here.

Should South Africans be worried about food security in terms of the recent unrest and looting?

While the retail and agricultural sectors are facing huge losses in KwaZulu-Natal, the supply of food is slowly normalising Sihlobo says.

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:




22 July 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farming
Food security
Food prices
Farmers
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
Agricultural Business Chamber
AgBiz
Wandile Sihlobo
grain crops
commodity prices
Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

More from Business

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating'

22 July 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

22 July 2021 7:16 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and provincial Covid-19 response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know

22 July 2021 5:50 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Robert Paddock about UCT's online high school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet

22 July 2021 3:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga about the prosecution of suspects linked to last week's unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

22 July 2021 3:21 PM

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

22 July 2021 3:20 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'

22 July 2021 3:05 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence

22 July 2021 2:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist

22 July 2021 10:18 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'

21 July 2021 2:53 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

21 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

21 July 2021 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'

20 July 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

20 July 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

Local

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

Business Local

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Widespread frost forecast as Gauteng sees one of the coldest nights this decade

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

14 Zimbabweans deported from the UK in quarantine

22 July 2021 7:42 PM

Pick n Pay CEO urges govt to lift alcohol ban to help sustain businesses

22 July 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA