Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Food shortages are part of the fallout of a week of unrest and looting in Kwazulu-Natal.
People living in the province now have to contend with long queues and rising prices as they try to feed their families.
Are the skyrocketing food prices the result of profiteering in a crisis or something else? asks consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
She says the consumer protection unit of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs is investigating after receiving complaints of alleged price gouging.
"The Consumer Protection Act makes it a prohibited conduct for a supplier to increase their prices unconscionably, in a way that does not correlate to an equivalent expense in the cost of providing that service or good."
Sanctions for contravening these regulations include a fine of up to R1 million.
RELATED: 'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN'
Examples of alleged profiteering include a franchised Pick n Pay store in Phoenix selling 5 litres of sunflower oil for R220.
This outraged locals who pointed out that the shops in that area had been protected by the local community, Knowler says.
The 'big four' denied any gouging.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
RELATED: Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA
Pick n Pay explained that because of the disruption to supply chains, some franchised stores had to buy goods at higher prices outside its distribution network.
“We have therefore asked our franchisees in KZN to source essential goods from our own supply chain, rather than buy outside."
The supply and demand principle also apparently kicked in with airfares.
I started getting complaints from Durbanites... who were trying desperately to get out, literally buying one-way tickets... The prices were going up to R3,300...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to Knowler elaborate on various incidents of alleged profiteering reported to her:
Source : Boikutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Business
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'
On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrestRead More
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one
You might be surprised how many businesses are already in spaceRead More
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'
Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.Read More
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town
Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again
Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour.Read More
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).Read More
More from Local
Health warnings issued over toxic fumes from torched chemicals plant in Durban
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to environmental journalist Tony Carnie about the health warnings in Durban.Read More
I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local surfer Jason Lemmer and NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon about the shark encounter last week.Read More
Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm on the taxi violence in Cape Town.Read More
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town
CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
We can't see why bin locks should be banned - Friends of Durbanville
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Friends of Durbanville spokesperson Morne Joseph about the use of locks on refuse bins.Read More
'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Cops charged for arresting innocent homeless man but scapegoating isn't new: HAC
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to activist Carlos Mesquita from the Homeless Action Committee about the scapegoating of homeless people in Cape Town.Read More
Communities bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas about the impact of the ongoing taxi violence.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More