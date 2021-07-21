[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign





Nike is one of those brands that gets consumers excited about the advertising they'll come up with next, says branding expert Andy Rice.

The sportswear giant's latest Play New campaign celebrates trying new things, even if your efforts are not terribly successful.

"Trying new things is always a win. That's how you Play New."

Fail so hard, you can’t help but smile. Then do it again. Because trying something new is always a win.



Join us: https://t.co/NUKxKLbJxA pic.twitter.com/CDnbv5VrDV — Nike (@Nike) May 6, 2021

'Give it a go even if you're rubbish' is a very, very smart marketing campaign to get people like me to buy their gear. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Nike have always said, if you have a body you are an athlete! Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The visuals are of famous sports stars, but not in the usual way... They challenge them to play a different game, like 'take a swing at tennis like a gymnast'... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The important thing to show is that everyone can be bad, but can be recognised nevertheless by Nike as champions of 'Play New'. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice picks the Nike campaign for his advertising hero of the week award.

Listen to the ad expert's critiques below (discussion of Nike and brands that transcend their categories at 3:21):