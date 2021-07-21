People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ronelle Burger - Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 05:46
Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
Today at 06:25
NICD: Most provinces are through worst of third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Stemming the Shecession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
South Africa's migration patterns revealed in StatsSA findings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Iturralde - Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA
Today at 07:20
South African emigration trends and lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Dunn - Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Social Development sector workers to get vaccinations as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 08:21
Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
Today at 09:20
UNREST IN SA – CHILDREN VULNERABLE TO POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
CATA vs CODETA, wat gaan an
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
Today at 10:30
Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 11:05
Why are roads difficult to maintain.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Health warnings issued over toxic fumes from torched chemicals plant in Durban Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to environmental journalist Tony Carnie about the health warnings in Durban. 21 July 2021 7:30 PM
I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local surfer Jason Lemmer and NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon about the shark encounter last... 21 July 2021 5:36 PM
View all Local
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour. 21 July 2021 11:07 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Sport

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

21 July 2021 9:07 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Racism
Black Lives Matter
systemic racism
Michael Holding
racial justice
racial equality

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".
  • Legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has released a book featuring contributions from famous black athletes
  • The book is titled "Why We Kneel, How We Rise" and confronts racism in sport and greater society
  • Holding says people around the world feel threatened by calls to dismantle systemic racism
  • He chats to CapeTalk host John Maytham about calling out racial injustice, the importance of black history, his views on taking a knee, and the #BlackLivesMatter cause

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding says the idea of racial equality makes many people around the world feel threatened and uncomfortable.

The former cricketer turned respected commentator has published a book titled "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".

The book features contributions from famous black athletes, including former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, track legend Usain Bolt, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini.

RELATED: Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author

Holding first spoke out against institutional racism during a viral TV interview on why Black Lives Matter in July last year.

He says "Why We Kneel, How We Rise" is intended to have a more lasting impact on educating society on racism.

Holding says many black athletes have been ostracised for speaking out against racial injustice, from Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick

He says more education is needed about black history and black excellence to combat erasure from history and fight against the status quo of white supremacy.

RELATED: Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket

A lot of people do not want to understand exactly what the situation is. A lot of people are quite happy with exactly what is happening in the world and in their countries and in their lives and they do not want to see change.

Michael Holding, cricket commentator and author

That is the white privilege that they don't want to lose. They are very comfortable and if equality comes along they will not feel as comfortable because they think that they are losing something.

Michael Holding, cricket commentator and author

That's the problem with the world... It does not affect them adversely, so they don't want to hear it.

Michael Holding, cricket commentator and author

People do not want to change the narrative. People continue to hide the facts of black achievers. People continue to highlight one race supposedly being superior to another.

Michael Holding, cricket commentator and author

You don't hear anything about Lewis Latimer [who developed the carbon-filament light bulb]... The man who invented the three-way traffic light, another black man. You don't hear anything about him... The man who introduced inoculation to the Western world, black man... The first man to step on the North Pole was a black man, you hear nothing about him.

Michael Holding, cricket commentator and author

These things are purposefully hidden so that people of colour don't have role models to aspire to be like. And it's time those things are changed.

Michael Holding, cricket commentator and author



21 July 2021 9:07 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Racism
Black Lives Matter
systemic racism
Michael Holding
racial justice
racial equality

More from World

'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'

21 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis

21 July 2021 11:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain

19 July 2021 12:28 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG

16 July 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'

16 July 2021 10:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home

15 July 2021 11:00 AM

Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19

13 July 2021 12:39 PM

The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo

18 July 2021 10:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and doubles finals at Wimbledon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour

14 July 2021 7:47 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

12 July 2021 7:03 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

9 July 2021 4:06 PM

E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

9 July 2021 9:29 AM

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics

8 July 2021 3:56 PM

CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw

8 July 2021 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

7 July 2021 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter

Local

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

Business

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

World Sport

EWN Highlights

Cope: Allowing Zuma to attend brother’s funeral is a security risk

21 July 2021 8:49 PM

Equal Eduaction welcomes court ruling forcing dept to feed pupils

21 July 2021 8:04 PM

Ntshavheni: SAPS probing 151 murder cases in KZN, 16 in GP after violence

21 July 2021 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA