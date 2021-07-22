Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has been granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral.
The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the decision but it said that a sentenced offender remained a sentenced offender even when temporarily outside.
#JacobZuma BREAKING NEWS Former president Jacob Zuma has been granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021
#JacobZuma The correctional services department has released a statement this morning confirming the decision, but says a sentenced offender remains a sentenced offender - even when granted permission to leave a correctional centre for the day.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2021
Zuma is serving 15 months behind bars for being in contempt of court over his refusal to cooperate with the state capture inquiry that he set up.
Zuma will be allowed to attend his brother Michael's funeral and the department said that he would not be required to wear his prison uniform.
The department's Singabakho Nxumalo: "A sentenced offender who's granted permission to leave a correctional centre remains a sentenced offender even while temporarily outside. This permission granted to Mr Zuma is for the 22nd of July, 2021. When outside the correctional facility, inmates need not wear offender uniform, as a short-term, low-risk classified inmate."
Michael Zuma's funeral is expected to take place later on Thursday in Nkandla.
