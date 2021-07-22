'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'





NICD's Prof Puren says overall the third wave has peaked across provinces in South Africa

Information provided by NICD needs to be considered by the NCCC in determining whether the Level 4 lockdown regulations can be adjusted

Prof Puren says data over the next few days will determine whether the recent unrest in KZN has impacted the Covid-19 numbers in that province

© mra7med/123rf.com

Prof Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases explains to Refilwe Moloto why they believe the country, for the most part, is over the peak of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The overall picture with the exception of KwaZulu-Natal is that we have reached the peak of the outbreak and have seen declines in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD

In the Western Cape as well we are peaking as well, it looks as if is plateauing as well. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD

He says caution needs to be taken regarding KZN numbers and the tests being conducted.

Over the next few days, we can get a sense of whether or not the declines we are seeing in cases, is in fact a true reflection. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD

He says this needs to be viewed in association with declines being seen in the positivity rate as well as declines in hospital admissions and deaths in the different provinces to greater or lesser extents.

25 July brings the end of the current extended lockdown period and questions are being asked about how the National Coronvirus Command Council will respond with regard to a further extension, or not, suggests Refilwe.

The information needs to be taken in context with all other available information, says Puren, to determine whether the declines in cases and other information, is sufficient for the NCCC to consider readjustment of level 4.

There are concerns about the events of last week, but we do not know. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD

It is always a balance between those declines we are seeing and making the economy viable. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD