Numbers of white people leaving SA has declined - StatsSA





Net migration over last 5-year period in SA has declined from 916k to 850k

Approximately 1,500 white people are leaving SA monthly estimates StatsSA

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Diego Iturralde, Chief Director of Demographic Analysis at StatsSA, about the findings from their mid-year population estimates for 2021, which also revealed migration patterns over the 2016-2020 period.

Mid-year estimates for the period from July 2020 to June 2021 show that migration has been impacted by Covid-19, he notes.

So the net international migration assumptions for the period were impacted and declined from about 916,000 persons to about 850,000 for the period 2016 to 2021 - of course only the last 16 months of that 5-year period was impacted by Covid-19. Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA

Net migration is defined as the balance between incoming and outgoing persons across all population groups.

The number of white people leaving has declined since the early 2000s. Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA

We estimate that at a net level white people are leaving to the tune of 91,000 people over the past 5-year period - that is approximately 18,000 per year or 1,500 per month. Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA

He says while there are white people entering the country as well as other race groups leaving, there is a greater outflow than inflow of white people overall.

Most of the net inward migration is coming from Africa, specifically from the SADC region. Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA

Migration from Asia has increased but still remains fairly small at 50,000 over the 5-year period, he says, and is comprised mostly of males.