Numbers of white people leaving SA has declined - StatsSA
- Net migration over last 5-year period in SA has declined from 916k to 850k
- Approximately 1,500 white people are leaving SA monthly estimates StatsSA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Diego Iturralde, Chief Director of Demographic Analysis at StatsSA, about the findings from their mid-year population estimates for 2021, which also revealed migration patterns over the 2016-2020 period.
Mid-year estimates for the period from July 2020 to June 2021 show that migration has been impacted by Covid-19, he notes.
So the net international migration assumptions for the period were impacted and declined from about 916,000 persons to about 850,000 for the period 2016 to 2021 - of course only the last 16 months of that 5-year period was impacted by Covid-19.Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA
Net migration is defined as the balance between incoming and outgoing persons across all population groups.
The number of white people leaving has declined since the early 2000s.Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA
We estimate that at a net level white people are leaving to the tune of 91,000 people over the past 5-year period - that is approximately 18,000 per year or 1,500 per month.Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA
He says while there are white people entering the country as well as other race groups leaving, there is a greater outflow than inflow of white people overall.
Most of the net inward migration is coming from Africa, specifically from the SADC region.Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis - Stats SA
Migration from Asia has increased but still remains fairly small at 50,000 over the 5-year period, he says, and is comprised mostly of males.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_travellers_airport.html
More from Local
'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'
NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid numbers and the decline in cases.Read More
Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral
The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the decision but it said that a sentenced offender remained a sentenced offender even when temporarily outside.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
Health warnings issued over toxic fumes from torched chemicals plant in Durban
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to environmental journalist Tony Carnie about the health warnings in Durban.Read More
I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local surfer Jason Lemmer and NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon about the shark encounter last week.Read More
Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm on the taxi violence in Cape Town.Read More
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town
CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
We can't see why bin locks should be banned - Friends of Durbanville
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Friends of Durbanville spokesperson Morne Joseph about the use of locks on refuse bins.Read More