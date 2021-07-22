'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating'





Inquiries about emigrating from South Africa have tripled after last week’s unrest in parts of Gauteng and KZN

Some people who leave, struggle to maintain their standard of living

People of all ages and races are emigrating, mainly to the UK, Australia, the US, Canada, and New Zealand

© milkos/123rf.com

RELATED: Numbers of white people leaving SA has declined - StatsSA

Global migration screeched to a halt when countries around the world locked down.

As the world started opening up, former patterns of migration are re-establishing themselves.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International (scroll up to listen).

Dunn explained how inquiries spiked when former President Jacob Zuma fired the then Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, then again at the start of the pandemic, and then again after recent unrest in parts of Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.

People of all races and age groups are emigrating, skewed towards younger professionals.

The most popular receiving countries remain the UK, Australia, the US, Canada, and New Zealand.

Dunn says some people who leave, return after a few years, unhappy with their quality of life abroad.

Since around 2015, into Jacob Zuma’s second term… we started seeing inquiries pick up… When the finance minister was fired, we saw a huge spike… Last year with corona… And again, after last week… our inquiries pretty much tripled… John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director - Sable International

People sometimes make rash decisions… and look for ways to get out… Places like Australia, the US, England – it’s much more expensive. Somebody who owns a three-bedroom house in South Africa… You’re going to have a small flat… John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director - Sable International

… I’ve had people come back after two or three years, saying they can’t live in the UK or Australia, the people are too different, or the climate is too bad… John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director - Sable International

Age and race are not factors… People with young children… those people are leaving… Young professionals of all races… Anybody who has money is looking… John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director - Sable International