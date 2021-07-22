Streaming issues? Report here
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Damage to Kliptown research clinic
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Zuma's legal bills headache
Legalities of delaying the local government elections
Zulu royal succession fight
France open to vaccinated South Africans - but vax certificates may be a problem

22 July 2021 1:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Travel
vaccine
Digital vaccine passports
COVID-19 vaccine pass
digital health pass
vaccine certificate

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journalist Luke Daniel about France's digital health pass.
  • Fully vaccinated South Africans can now visit France but they may struggle to move around without a compatible digital health pass
  • Business Insider SA's Luke Daniel reports that there are high-level talks to develop a digitised vaccine certificate for South Africans
© blasbike/123rf.com

If you're fully vaccinated, you can now travel to France without having to go through a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

South Africans will be able to board a flight by presenting their vaccination certificates to airlines and border control authorities, along with a sworn statement, according to Business Insider South Africa.

However, South African travellers may have a hard time getting around without a compatible digitalhealth pass – which is required to gain access to many tourist venues.

Business Insider SA journalist Luke Daniel reports that there are high-level discussions underway to offer a digitised vaccine certificate for South Africans via the EVDS.

However, Daniel says South African authorities are starting this process too late.

"As the world starts opening up now, we're again on the backfoot', he tells CapeTalk.

Daniel says it's unclear how physical copies of South African vaccine certificates will be vetted in France and if all venues will accept the documents.

This is the trend we're seeing globally, especially in Europe where things are starting to slowly open up.

Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

It's complicated. This is all based in theory really... countries are notorious for flip-flopping and backtracking.

Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

For France and Europe... their system of verification is not aligned with countries outside of Europe at the moment, and that's especially problematic for South Africa at the moment because South Africa doesn't have a digital certificate yet.

Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

France is busy debating in Parliament about how this [health pass] will impact French citizens and citizens of EU member states. But the bigger question is obviously non-EU citizens and travellers from outside of Europe.

Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

Technically, South Africans could board a flight with your physical copy of your vaccination card, that should be no problem. But is every single restaurant, cafe, bar, museum, movie theatre... going to be trained and adequately prepared to accept a physical card from South Africa? The answer is probably not.

Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa



