France open to vaccinated South Africans - but vax certificates may be a problem
- Fully vaccinated South Africans can now visit France but they may struggle to move around without a compatible digital health pass
- Business Insider SA's Luke Daniel reports that there are high-level talks to develop a digitised vaccine certificate for South Africans
If you're fully vaccinated, you can now travel to France without having to go through a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.
South Africans will be able to board a flight by presenting their vaccination certificates to airlines and border control authorities, along with a sworn statement, according to Business Insider South Africa.
However, South African travellers may have a hard time getting around without a compatible digitalhealth pass – which is required to gain access to many tourist venues.
Business Insider SA journalist Luke Daniel reports that there are high-level discussions underway to offer a digitised vaccine certificate for South Africans via the EVDS.
However, Daniel says South African authorities are starting this process too late.
"As the world starts opening up now, we're again on the backfoot', he tells CapeTalk.
Daniel says it's unclear how physical copies of South African vaccine certificates will be vetted in France and if all venues will accept the documents.
This is the trend we're seeing globally, especially in Europe where things are starting to slowly open up.Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa
It's complicated. This is all based in theory really... countries are notorious for flip-flopping and backtracking.Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa
For France and Europe... their system of verification is not aligned with countries outside of Europe at the moment, and that's especially problematic for South Africa at the moment because South Africa doesn't have a digital certificate yet.Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa
France is busy debating in Parliament about how this [health pass] will impact French citizens and citizens of EU member states. But the bigger question is obviously non-EU citizens and travellers from outside of Europe.Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa
Technically, South Africans could board a flight with your physical copy of your vaccination card, that should be no problem. But is every single restaurant, cafe, bar, museum, movie theatre... going to be trained and adequately prepared to accept a physical card from South Africa? The answer is probably not.Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65114186_woman-hiker-with-backpack-in-airport-looking-at-the-flight-information-checking-an-international-fli.html
More from Local
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm
Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon.Read More
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'
Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.Read More
Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence
Mandy Wiener interviews Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24.Read More
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions
Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le SeurRead More
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims
Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.Read More
Learner dropout rate shows why schools need to return to full attendance - DBE
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Department of Basic Education's Nompumelelo Mohohlwane about the school dropout rate.Read More
Numbers of white people leaving SA has declined - StatsSA
Refilwe Moloto talks to Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA about migration patterns.Read More
'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'
NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid numbers and the decline in cases.Read More
Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral
The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the decision but it said that a sentenced offender remained a sentenced offender even when temporarily outside.Read More