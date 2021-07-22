We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist
Even those not directly exposed to last week’s violence may be suffering from trauma
There are ways to protect your mental health when consuming media
Not everybody who suffers trauma experiences post-traumatic stress – ours is a resilient society
South Africans are being pummelled, more so than usual, by images of death and destruction, and political instability.
We are a deeply wounded nation – but we are also amazingly resilient, says Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
Porter says most people in the country – including those not directly exposed to the violence, and our children – would have been traumatised by the unrest of last week.
However, not everybody will suffer lasting consequences.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Porter (scroll up to listen).
Porter gave practical advice on avoiding post-traumatic stress when consuming bad news.
South Africa in this last week has been traumatised… It’s not just people who were directly exposed to the trauma… but also those who were listening, or watching on television or social media… It puts the South African public at increased risk for post-traumatic stress…Dr Alicia Porter - South African Society of Psychiatrists
It’s difficult to escape it, but we need to limit our exposure and find ways of filtering what we hear. If you’ve seen one video, to see 10 videos of a similar nature, is unhelpful for our mental health… We need to be intentional about what we expose ourselves to…Dr Alicia Porter - South African Society of Psychiatrists
We shouldn’t underestimate the resilience that exists within the South African nation… Not everybody will develop post-traumatic stress… Resilience can be built…Dr Alicia Porter - South African Society of Psychiatrists
