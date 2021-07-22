South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
-
South Africa’s centre is holding – the “moderate middle” is coming together, says political and trends analyst JP Landman
-
Whoever is behind the unrest of last week must be surprised at the strength of the pushback
-
South Africa has had numerous crises the past century, it always bounces back – this last one was the strongest bounceback yet
As the dust from last week’s unrest settles, South Africa now has about 1700 extra prisoners in its overcrowded jails.
More than 10 000 jobs are at risk with billions of rands of damage.
The country’s resilience is being tested.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman (scroll up to listen).
… the centre held. South Africans came together in a way we haven’t done in a long, long time, across all kinds of dividing lines. We can now really talk about the moderate middle… It’s a good sign.JP Landman, political and trend analyst
The middle panicked, that’s true. But they didn’t just panic, they also took control… The centre has held. Whoever is behind this, must be surprised against the strength of the pushback… It gives the President something to work with…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
We’ve had this several times in the last 100 years… South Africa has bounced back from each of them. And this is one of the strongest bouncebacks we’ve seen…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
Authorities were caught by surprise… Police were overwhelmed… There was a massive intelligence failure… Another Marikana would’ve been bad… something to appreciate…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103992402_flags-of-the-world-with-silky-satin-texture-digitally-created-.html?vti=nyj1ut2fs1a8m7zvo5-1-48
More from Business
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating'
Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'
On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrestRead More
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one
You might be surprised how many businesses are already in spaceRead More
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'
Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.Read More
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town
Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Opinion
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
More from Politics
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'
Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.Read More
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla.Read More
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims
Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.Read More
'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'
NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid numbers and the decline in cases.Read More
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'
On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrestRead More
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'
Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.Read More
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town
CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols.Read More
Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to remain in custody for another week
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali about Ngizwe Mchunu's court appearance.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More