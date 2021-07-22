Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

22 July 2021 2:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
MKMVA
Nkandla
Zuma
inmate
compassionate leave
Estcourt Prison

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla.
  • The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Jacob Zuma is now at his Nkandla homestead with his family
  • The former president was granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral
  • Correctional Services says it can't reveal how long Zuma will be out of prison for due to security reasons
  • Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Nkandla is being guarded by members of the now disbanded MKMVA
A convoy of blue light vehicles make their way to former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 July 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it can't divulge how long former President Jacob Zuma will be out of prison for due to security concerns.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo earlier confirmed that Zuma was at his Nkandla homestead, with his family.

The former statesman was granted compassionate leave by the department to attend his brother's funeral service taking place on Thursday.

Zuma is currently an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Centre after he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for being in contempt of court.

RELATED: Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral

When asked if the special leave was for a day pass or longer, Nxumalo declined to comment citing safety reasons.

He told Radio 702's Clement Manyathela that the compassionate leave was granted on a temporary basis.

Unfortunately, I can't divulge the number of days or day because that may impact on the security that we put into that particular plan... I'm unable to divulge if he'll be back today.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

It's on a temporary basis meaning that it cannot be that someone is allowed to be home for an extended number of days. You are still an inmate. We still have to monitor you.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

I'm not keen to divulge the exact number of hours or days because that will then tamper with the security that we need to put in place.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

Meanwhile, the Nkandla homestead is being guarded by members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) which was disbanded by the ANC last month.

Military vehicles and a convoy of blue light vehicles have also been seen near the homestead.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says members of the media have not been granted access to the funeral proceedings which have been underway.

We've seen members of the SANDF and military vehicles a few kilometres away from the homestead of the former president.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

His actual home is surrounded by the people who refer to themselves as the MKMVA. They have been guarding the place.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The media is unfortunately not allowed to get inside the venue to actually see the former president but we have been told that he is indeed inside.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News



