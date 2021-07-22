[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims
A video of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is going viral.
Sackur interviewed Mbalula for the current affairs programme HARDTalk.
He questioned Mbalula around ministers contradicting each other and the President, and on whether or not recent unrest amounts to a failed insurrection.
A lot of South Africans are sharing the video and asking why the local media is not asking these questions.
Fikile Mbalula exposed by BBC journalist there was no face of coup d'etat at all pic.twitter.com/O8avoxJHh2— 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@BlackCulture_HM) July 21, 2021
Mandy Wiener played an excerpt from the interview (scroll up to listen).
Was it an insurrection? No. Was there an attempt at insurrection? Yes.Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport
I don’t know if you’ve had the opportunity to talk to your own Defence Minister, your Cabinet colleague, ‘cause she briefed the joint standing committee on defence that there was not an insurrection or a coup. If it had been such a thing, she said, it would’ve had a face…Stephen Sackur, journalist - BBC
There is a face… They were calling for anarchy…Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
