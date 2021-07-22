Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs





South African comedian Barry Hilton has been making us laugh for decades.

He's known for finding the ludicrous moments in our daily lives and giving us a view from a humorous perspective.

With his face made for comedy, Barry delivers laughs on so many levels.

He lives in the Mother City and has become a national icon in a country where a new generation of comics is beginning to find its voice.

In 2013 the industry paid tribute to Barry with A Lifetime Achiever Award, presented at the Annual Comics’ Choice Awards.