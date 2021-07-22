Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Damage to Kliptown research clinic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anusha Nana
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Today at 16:55
Zuma's legal bills headache
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Legalities of delaying the local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Today at 17:45
Zulu royal succession fight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
No Items to show
Latest Local
Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence Mandy Wiener interviews Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24. 22 July 2021 2:13 PM
France open to vaccinated South Africans - but vax certificates may be a problem Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journalist Luke Daniel about France's digital health pass. 22 July 2021 1:24 PM
View all Local
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. 22 July 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Comedian
!Khomani Cultural Landscape
songs
Barry Hilton
80s music
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

South African comedian Barry Hilton has been making us laugh for decades.

He's known for finding the ludicrous moments in our daily lives and giving us a view from a humorous perspective.

With his face made for comedy, Barry delivers laughs on so many levels.

He lives in the Mother City and has become a national icon in a country where a new generation of comics is beginning to find its voice.

In 2013 the industry paid tribute to Barry with A Lifetime Achiever Award, presented at the Annual Comics’ Choice Awards.




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs

9 July 2021 12:15 PM

Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits

30 June 2021 1:37 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes

25 June 2021 7:49 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

11 June 2021 5:25 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

3 June 2021 10:47 AM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

26 May 2021 1:55 PM

The host of kykNET's Verslag and news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie joins you on #AnHourWith this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Op My Eish” reality TV star Neels van Jaarsveld takes to the CapeTalk airwaves

22 April 2021 12:32 PM

The actor and director takes to the radiowaves on Sunday in #AnHourWith and brings you his favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

Local

Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

Politics

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Mbalula to hold crisis meetings with public transport industry amid taxi chaos

22 July 2021 2:53 PM

UPDATE: Stage 2 load shedding to hit SA between 4 pm & 9 pm on Thursday

22 July 2021 1:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Family and friends bid farewell to Tsepo Tshola

22 July 2021 12:58 PM

