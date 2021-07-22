[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions





South Africa has experienced about 10 snowfalls this season says Snow Report SA's Richard Le Seuer

Snow on the mountains near Ceres in the Western Cape

There is still widespread snowfall across South Africa. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

I think it has been about the tenth snowfall this season in South Africa. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

It has been a spectacular season. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

We have seen snowfall all the way from the Western Cape right up, deep into the Northern Cape - Kimberley was snowing earlier and they do not get snow often. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

Snowfalls are also to the very far south in the Cape, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State as well.

There will be snow on all the mountains along the Garden Route. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

Many mountain passes are closed across the Eastern Cape. The Eastern Cape is pretty solidly covered [with snow]. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

He says more snow is coming in on Thursday.

Snow has started falling in parts of the Northern Cape - including Kimberley amid a severe cold front. The South African Weather Service issued a warning of snow and cold weather over the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Gauteng. #sabcnews



[PICTURES: Edward Maretjies] pic.twitter.com/2SFlpEOmDO — Reginald (@ReggieReporter) July 22, 2021

Snow days are the best days in the #Karoo Heartland!

We're expecting another cold front to sweep the Eastern Cape Karoo around the middle of this week and snow-chasers are welcome! 📸Nieu-Bethesda. . Are you watching @SnowReportSA? #SouthAfrica #BigSkyKaroo pic.twitter.com/DfF759ffTv — Karoo Heartland (@KarooHeartland) July 19, 2021

The Gods must be crazy! Snow in parts of South Africa; -7C on Junior's farm, down to -13C in other parts of Namibia pic.twitter.com/lPumqnCnjV — Alfred Thumser 🇿🇦🇳🇦🇪🇺🇩🇪 (@TeachingBioche1) July 14, 2021

Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve

South Africa



“How lovely is it to see the Lodge dusted in snow? The powder-coat of white & pale grey skies certainly lead to a feeling of ethereal beauty which is incredible to behold!”



📷 Credit: Chantell Steenkamp & Shaun van Altena,Kagga Kamma Team pic.twitter.com/BxkGKHB1Vx — Muddy Paws Travels (@PawsTravels) July 14, 2021