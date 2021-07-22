[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions
- South Africa has experienced about 10 snowfalls this season says Snow Report SA's Richard Le Seuer
There is still widespread snowfall across South Africa.Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA
I think it has been about the tenth snowfall this season in South Africa.Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA
It has been a spectacular season.Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA
We have seen snowfall all the way from the Western Cape right up, deep into the Northern Cape - Kimberley was snowing earlier and they do not get snow often.Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA
Snowfalls are also to the very far south in the Cape, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State as well.
There will be snow on all the mountains along the Garden Route.Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA
Many mountain passes are closed across the Eastern Cape. The Eastern Cape is pretty solidly covered [with snow].Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA
He says more snow is coming in on Thursday.
Snow has started falling in parts of the Northern Cape - including Kimberley amid a severe cold front. The South African Weather Service issued a warning of snow and cold weather over the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Gauteng. #sabcnews— Reginald (@ReggieReporter) July 22, 2021
[PICTURES: Edward Maretjies] pic.twitter.com/2SFlpEOmDO
Snow days are the best days in the #Karoo Heartland!— Karoo Heartland (@KarooHeartland) July 19, 2021
We're expecting another cold front to sweep the Eastern Cape Karoo around the middle of this week and snow-chasers are welcome! 📸Nieu-Bethesda. . Are you watching @SnowReportSA? #SouthAfrica #BigSkyKaroo pic.twitter.com/DfF759ffTv
The Gods must be crazy! Snow in parts of South Africa; -7C on Junior's farm, down to -13C in other parts of Namibia pic.twitter.com/lPumqnCnjV— Alfred Thumser 🇿🇦🇳🇦🇪🇺🇩🇪 (@TeachingBioche1) July 14, 2021
Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve— Muddy Paws Travels (@PawsTravels) July 14, 2021
South Africa
“How lovely is it to see the Lodge dusted in snow? The powder-coat of white & pale grey skies certainly lead to a feeling of ethereal beauty which is incredible to behold!”
📷 Credit: Chantell Steenkamp & Shaun van Altena,Kagga Kamma Team pic.twitter.com/BxkGKHB1Vx
