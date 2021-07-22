Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence
Police are on high alert after they received intelligence of planned attacks, especially on stations with weapons storage facilities
The police are still receiving information about a possible second wave of attacks and looting
Police stations – particularly those that store weapons – are on high alert after receiving intelligence that instigators are planning to attack, with the aim of stealing firearms.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24 (scroll up to listen).
Instigators include senior ANC politicians and rogue intelligence operatives, according to Masondo’s report.
The cops decided to issue this memorandum… that they must be on high alert, because there was intelligence that there could be an attack on police stations, particularly in KZN. It appears the attacks would’ve targeted firearms, to disarm the police…Sipho Masondo, reporter - News24
They are still receiving information that police stations could still come under attack and that there could be a second wave of attacks and looting…Sipho Masondo, reporter - News24
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
