Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence





Police are on high alert after they received intelligence of planned attacks, especially on stations with weapons storage facilities

The police are still receiving information about a possible second wave of attacks and looting

A police officer watches firefighters extinguish a building following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Police stations – particularly those that store weapons – are on high alert after receiving intelligence that instigators are planning to attack, with the aim of stealing firearms.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24 (scroll up to listen).

Instigators include senior ANC politicians and rogue intelligence operatives, according to Masondo’s report.

The cops decided to issue this memorandum… that they must be on high alert, because there was intelligence that there could be an attack on police stations, particularly in KZN. It appears the attacks would’ve targeted firearms, to disarm the police… Sipho Masondo, reporter - News24