NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet
- The NPA says it won't hesitate to prosecute people on charges of terrorism, sedition, treason, or insurrection if a case can be made
- At this stage, however, there is no evidence to prosecute such offences following the unrest in Gauteng and KZN
- NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says four people are being prosecuted for incitement to commit public violence
The National Prosecuting Authority says there is no evidence at this stage to pursue charges such as crimes against the state, treason, or sedition against any of the alleged instigators of last week's unrest.
"The most serious offence that we are prosecuting is incitement to commit public violence", says NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.
RELATED: Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to remain in custody for another week
Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu made a brief appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of incitement to commit public violence.
Mchunu, who's believed to be one of the main alleged instigators, was remanded until next Wednesday for a formal bail application.
RELATED: SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods
That process is underway.Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA
Unfortunately, we have not been able to be furnished with evidence that points to serious offences like crimes against the state, terrorism, sedition, treason, insurrection.Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA
For now, the most serious offence that we are prosecuting is incitement to commit public violence as you've seen in respect of the four accused that have appeared in court and were remanded in custody.Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA
But as and when evidence unravels, we will not hesitate to charge people with those offences.Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA
Source : SAPS.
