NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet





The NPA says it won't hesitate to prosecute people on charges of terrorism, sedition, treason, or insurrection if a case can be made

At this stage, however, there is no evidence to prosecute such offences following the unrest in Gauteng and KZN

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says four people are being prosecuted for incitement to commit public violence

The National Prosecuting Authority says there is no evidence at this stage to pursue charges such as crimes against the state, treason, or sedition against any of the alleged instigators of last week's unrest.

"The most serious offence that we are prosecuting is incitement to commit public violence", says NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

RELATED: Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to remain in custody for another week

Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu made a brief appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of incitement to commit public violence.

Mchunu, who's believed to be one of the main alleged instigators, was remanded until next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

RELATED: SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods

That process is underway. Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA

Unfortunately, we have not been able to be furnished with evidence that points to serious offences like crimes against the state, terrorism, sedition, treason, insurrection. Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA

For now, the most serious offence that we are prosecuting is incitement to commit public violence as you've seen in respect of the four accused that have appeared in court and were remanded in custody. Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, National Spokesperson - NPA