DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'
-
The DA and Accountability Now is proposing a new Chapter Nine institution to probe large-scale corruption
-
The Constitutional Court has found that there should be an independent body outside of the NPA to investigate grand corruption
The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Accountability Now hosted a media briefing on Thursday, in which they outlined steps they are taking to introduce a new Chapter Nine institution to tackle grand corruption.
They pointed to systemic challenges within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that are hampering its capability to successfully pursue high-profile corruption cases.
The public has lost faith, they say, in law enforcement agencies and urgent, drastic change is needed to ensure prominent corruption cases are pursued without fear or favour.
Mandy Wiener interviewed the DA’s Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach (scroll up to listen).
What we are proposing is legislation that… if passed will set up a new Chapter Nine institution, which we would like to call the ‘Anti-Corruption Commission’. It will deal specifically with large-scale corruption…Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
The NPA has suffered, over the last 10 years or so, massive hollowing out of skills… At the moment… it’s seriously overstretched. The same applies to the investing capacity of the Hawks…Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
In the last 10 years, there’s been not one serious corruption prosecution in South Africa!Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
The Constitutional Court has found there should be an independent body outside of the NPA, that is not susceptible to political influence… That should investigate large-scale corruption…Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
It’s based loosely on the Scorpions model…Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
