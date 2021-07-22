Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm
- Load shedding is back due to the extreme cold and reduced generation capacity
- Eskom will implement Stage 2 from 4pm until 9pm on Thursday
- The City of Cape Town says city-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 from 4pm to 5pm and Stage 2 between 5pm and 7pm
- The City says it will provide more updates later
#PowerAlert2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 22, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 21:00 tonight due to shortage of generation capacity@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/YijqEXvEJm
Eskom has announced Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 today until 21:00.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 22, 2021
Eskom customers: Stage 2.
City supplied: Stage 1 from 16:00 to 17:00, Stage 2 from 17:00 to 19:00
Updates to follow.
We often receive Eskom updates at short notice. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/QTLaeZhm62
