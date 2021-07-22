Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know

22 July 2021 5:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
UCT
UCT online high school
UCT Online school

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Robert Paddock about UCT's online high school.
  • The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an online high school in partnership with the Valenture Institute
  • The first intake of students is set for January 2022 which will cover Grade 8 to 11
  • The fully supported online high school will cost from R2,095 per month
  • UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says the online learning resources will be free for all but only enrolled learners will get personalised education plans and teaching support

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an online high school that will open its virtual doors in 2022.

UCT's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the school is aimed at making a positive impact in the country's basic education sector through an innovative online model.

The UCT Online high school is a partnership with edutech start-up Valenture Institute.

Robert Paddock, the CEO of Valenture Institute, says the online school is a great leap forward for education in South Africa.

RELATED: SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school

"You can be in rural Mpumalanga and have access to the country's best teachers with this model", says Paddock, who's also the co-creator of GetSmarter.

Here's what you need to know about the UCT Online High School:

  • The first intake will be for Grade 8 to 11 in January 2022. Grade 12 will be offered for the first time in 2023
  • The online school will follow the South African CAPS curriculum
  • The interactive curriculum on the platform will be free for any teacher and learner to use for a broad range of CAPS subjects
  • Registered learners who are enrolled with the school will pay fees starting from R2,095 per month for a personalised education plan with support from expert teachers and mentors
  • There will be a personalised timetable for every learner and they can learn at their own pace
  • Teachers and mentors are being recruited from around the country and even beyond South Africa to offer their expertise online
  • Learners who are enrolled at the school will not be guaranteed a place at UCT's university once they have matriculated

Professor Phakeng says the online school affirms UCT's vision of unleashing human potential for a fair and just society.

She says universities have a responsibility to contribute to social justice.

It is not enough for us as universities to know how to only critique, to know only what's wrong with basic education. If we are really saying that we are socially responsive, we've got to see ourselves doing something.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

We've got this entirely free online school platform that is available for any learner and any teacher to use around the country.

Robert Paddock, Founder and CEO - Valenture Institute

The second tier to the eco-system is the fully-fledged UCT online high school, that's the offering that's available at R2095 per month where learners have access to the country's best teachers and best mentors in order to support their learning journey.

Robert Paddock, Founder and CEO - Valenture Institute

One of the primary concepts and principles we adhere to is what we call mastery-based learning, where every learner actually has their entirely own pace in terms of the way they progress through their learning plan.

Robert Paddock, Founder and CEO - Valenture Institute

This is not a school, this is an eco-system. The online resources will be completely free. Our online school platform will be completely free to everyone, even learners and teachers who are not registered will have access to it.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Basic education is a key driver of change and the best way we have for rebuilding South Africa, and this is our contribution.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town



