WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions





Premier Alan Winde says he'll be arguing for lockdown regulations to be eased when the President's Coordinating Council meets over the weekend

The country is currently on an adjusted level 4 lockdown and Winde says the restrictions should be eased back by one level

The premier says the third wave of Covid-19 infections is flattening in the Western Cape along with other provinces in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday 25 July about the country's lockdown restrictions

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he'll be pushing for lockdown regulations to be eased by at least one level when the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) meets over the weekend.

The PCC is expected to meet before President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on the lockdown restrictions on Sunday 25 July.

Ramaphosa extended the country’s level 4 lockdown for another 14 days, almost two weeks ago.

Premier Winde says the third wave of Covid-19 infections is flattening in the Western Cape along with other provinces in SA.

Data suggests that the third wave peak in the Western Cape will be below the second wave peak.

Winde says he'll meet with provincial health and economic departments, as well as public health experts on Friday to agree on a common position for the Western Cape to table at the PCC meeting.

He says the Western Cape's stance will be based on the latest Covid-19 figures and the health platform's preparedness.

While the Covid-19 infections are slowing, hospitalisations and deaths – which track behind new cases – continue to increase.

If we are plateauing at the top... looking at where we were last time in the second wave and where we are now... it says we can start to ease. But of course, it not just going to be opening the floodgates. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

In general, I think I'll be able to argue for an easing of the restrictions probably back one level. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

My sense is that we'll get a little bit of easing... We'll get a little bit of reprieve and that what I'm going to argue for. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Before this, we didn't really know what the Delta [variant] was going to do. It hasn't given us anything drastically different to the second wave. It's quite more infectious, but the numbers don't change that much. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The high hospital numbers and the deaths continue for a little bit longer. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier