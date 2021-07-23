Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 11:05
Paul Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:34
PPS Investments competition launch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anil Thakersee
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopeful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata's secretary-general, Mandla Hermanus, about the taxi negotiations in Cape Town. 23 July 2021 7:40 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions' Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 22 July 2021 3:05 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock

23 July 2021 7:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Taxi violence
CATA
Codeta
taxi negotiations

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata's secretary-general, Mandla Hermanus, about the taxi negotiations in Cape Town.
  • Negotiations between rival taxi bodies have deadlocked in Cape Town yet again
  • Taxi bosses from Cata and Codeta have been meeting Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and national Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula following deadly taxi violence
  • The feuding taxi groups can't find a resolution to the dispute over the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville
  • Over the past two weeks, a number of people have been killed and wounded in a series of taxi-related shootings
Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Negotiations between rival taxi bodies in Western Cape have reached another deadlock this week.

Over 80 people have been killed in taxi-related violence in the province this year, and almost a third of those murders have happened this month.

Cape Town commuters have been struggling this week after the deadly conflict spilled over to the Golden Arrow Bus Service and taxi operators curtailed their services.

RELATED: Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

The ongoing dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) is over the use of the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.

Taxi leadership from Cata and Codeta are still struggling to reach an agreement to end deadly violence after meetings with Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and national Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus says he's disappointed that the associations are still "pulling in different directions".

RELATED: Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence

Hermanus says Cata has called on its members to refrain from violence as they try to reach common ground.

He's told CapeTalk that both associations have agreed that the Paarl/Mbekweni route should be suspended entirely until the matter is resolved.

They've committed to resuming operations in other areas while working towards a resolution.

An arbitration process has been set down for 28 July after fruitless discussions about the route dispute.

It's the same issue, we cannot agree to co-exist in the Paarl/Mbekweni area.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We've called on our members to refrain from any acts of violence in this period.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We haven't had any incidents in the last three days.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We are continuing with informal discussions between the two organisations... the arbitration only starts of the 28th [of July] so we might be two months from a declaration from the arbitrator on what must happen.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We've had various engagements between the two associations but unfortunately, we seem to be pulling in different directions so we haven't resolved anything yet.

Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association



23 July 2021 7:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Taxi violence
CATA
Codeta
taxi negotiations

More from Local

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

22 July 2021 7:16 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and provincial Covid-19 response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know

22 July 2021 5:50 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Robert Paddock about UCT's online high school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet

22 July 2021 3:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga about the prosecution of suspects linked to last week's unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

22 July 2021 3:21 PM

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

22 July 2021 3:20 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'

22 July 2021 3:05 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence

22 July 2021 2:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock

Local

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

Local

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

SA passes milestone of administering 6 million COVID-19 vaccines

23 July 2021 7:57 AM

Mbalula: Govt working on plan for commuters affected by CT taxi violence

23 July 2021 7:43 AM

Jacob Zuma back at Estcourt prison after attending his brother's funeral

23 July 2021 7:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA