Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock





Negotiations between rival taxi bodies have deadlocked in Cape Town yet again

Taxi bosses from Cata and Codeta have been meeting Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and national Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula following deadly taxi violence

The feuding taxi groups can't find a resolution to the dispute over the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville

Over the past two weeks, a number of people have been killed and wounded in a series of taxi-related shootings

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Negotiations between rival taxi bodies in Western Cape have reached another deadlock this week.

Over 80 people have been killed in taxi-related violence in the province this year, and almost a third of those murders have happened this month.

Cape Town commuters have been struggling this week after the deadly conflict spilled over to the Golden Arrow Bus Service and taxi operators curtailed their services.

The ongoing dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) is over the use of the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.

Taxi leadership from Cata and Codeta are still struggling to reach an agreement to end deadly violence after meetings with Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and national Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus says he's disappointed that the associations are still "pulling in different directions".

Hermanus says Cata has called on its members to refrain from violence as they try to reach common ground.

He's told CapeTalk that both associations have agreed that the Paarl/Mbekweni route should be suspended entirely until the matter is resolved.

They've committed to resuming operations in other areas while working towards a resolution.

An arbitration process has been set down for 28 July after fruitless discussions about the route dispute.

It's the same issue, we cannot agree to co-exist in the Paarl/Mbekweni area. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We've called on our members to refrain from any acts of violence in this period. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We haven't had any incidents in the last three days. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

We are continuing with informal discussions between the two organisations... the arbitration only starts of the 28th [of July] so we might be two months from a declaration from the arbitrator on what must happen. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association