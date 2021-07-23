Looted booze circulating in KZN and GP, ban can no longer be justified - Salba





The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) says the alcohol ban can no longer be justified in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to update the country about lockdown restrictions on Sunday 25 July

Salba chair Sibani Mngadi says Covid-19 infections are slowing in various provinces and illicit alcohol is circulating following last week's looting

Distributors prepare to send out beer after the ban on alcohol sales was lifted with the country moving to lockdown level 2 on 18 August 2020.

The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) is calling on the alcohol industry to be reopened due to the devastating impact of last week's looting and violence on traders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to update South Africa on Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on Sunday 25 July after four weeks of Level 4 regulations.

Ramaphosa imposed the latest booze ban on Sunday 27 June when he placed the country on Level 4 lockdown for a period of two weeks, which he later extended by another 14 days.

Salba chair Sibani Mngadi says the Level 4 alcohol ban can no longer be justified after liquor stores, warehouses and distribution centres were ransacked in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

Mngadi says looted booze has been circulating in the two major provinces while licensed liquor traders are still unable to operate amid devastating losses.

He claims that Salba members lost more than a month's worth of sales due to the looting last week.

The association says the booze ban should also be lifted because Covid-19 infections are stabilising in various provinces, particularly in Gauteng which has been the epicentre of the third wave.

Mngadi says the industry has been frustrated by the lack of consultation with the sector when implementing Covid-19 regulations.

He says the Ministerial Advisory Council (MAC) has not been forthcoming about the data that informed the recommendation to reimpose an alcohol ban almost four weeks ago.

We do not see the current ban as making any sense, whether it was justifiable at the beginning or not... The numbers are stabilising and many provinces decreasing and secondly, we've had massive looting of alcohol in KwaZulu Natal in Gauteng. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

There's a lot of alcohol circulating in those two provinces....It doesn't make sense to keep the ban under the whole country. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

From ourselves as Salba, we have kind of approached this more on the facts that inform the decisions to ban. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

That's why we've approached the ministerial advisory council based on the president's claim that they recommended this. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association