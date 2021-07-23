Streaming issues? Report here
'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'

23 July 2021 10:09 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
School pupils
Primary school
Naptosa
learners
DBE
schoosl reopening

Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.
  • Teachers union Naptosa says schools are set to open on Monday 26 July if lockdown regulations are eased this Sunday
  • Naptosa's Basil Manuel says primary schools should have a week to iron out "glitches" before full-time attendance resumes on Monday 2 August
  • Manuel says schools in KwaZulu-Natal will not be able to reopen due to property damage during last week's unrest
© arrowsmith2/123rf.com

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools should reopen as scheduled on Monday 26 July.

Naptosa and other teacher unions met with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to discuss plans and preparations for daily classes to resume at primary schools from Monday 2 August.

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says schools will continue with rotational learning for the week of Monday 26 July.

Grades R to 7 pupils are expected to return to the traditional, full-time school timetabling from the week of 2 August.

RELATED: Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school

Manuel says unions have raised concerns that some schools still do not have sufficient resources to accommodate a safe return to daily primary school attendance.

He says most schools will use next week to resolve outstanding issues.

However, some of the 139 schools that were damaged by looting in KwaZulu-Natal may not reopen in time.

We've been given a number of assurances... There is an indication that should the [lockdown] alert level come down, which we all expect over the weekend, then of course schools will open on the 26th... on rotation.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

Thereafter, there will be a week to ensure that those provinces that still have one or two things outstanding will get them in place... like the PPE to cater for the larger group... some schools are getting mobile classrooms.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

There are schools in KZN that have suffered so much damage during this last week and a half... 139 schools were damaged and that sets up a secondary problem.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

However, we will meet again on Wednesday [28 July] to take the final report on the full cohort of primary school learners coming back but certainly, Monday [26 July] is on the cards.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa



