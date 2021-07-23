Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos





Law expert Prof Pierre de Vos says postponing local elections in a constitutionally valid manner will be tricky

Local government elections are scheduled for the month of October 2021

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has recommended that the elections be delayed until to February 2022

Should local elections be postponed or should the Electoral Commission push ahead?

Constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos says there are risks associated with both routes.

"There are no good options really", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Earlier this week, retired Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Dikgang Moseneke recommended that the local government election be postponed to February 2022.

The elections are scheduled to be held on 27 October this year.

According to De Vos, the only fail-safe legal way to postpone the elections is through a constitutional amendment.

However, this is unlikely to get a majority vote in Parliament and the process itself would take about three months.

The alternative option is to approach the courts in an attempt to legalise the postponement.

De Vos says this is an "extreme" move as it places the court in an impossible position.

On the other hand, if elections go ahead, the Electoral Commission will have to ensure that they will be free and fair, taking into account voter registration processes and the Covid-19 restrictions.

Either way, the law expert says the Electoral Commission could face court action.

Some political parties may want to legally block the elections from happening and others may want to nullify the elections once they have taken place.

The specific section in the Constitution makes it clear that the term of local government is only five years plus 90 days to have a new election. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

Unless you fix it by amending the Constitution or the more extreme suggestion by DCJ Moseneke that you ask the court to suspend that provision of the Constitution... It won't work legally because it means that there won't be any democratic government in local municipalities they won't have any legal authority basically. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

If you change it [the Constitution] you will have to make sure that it is a change for only this once so that you cannot use it in the future to just indefinitely postpone elections. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

If you're going to extend it beyond the five years, it could be read as amending section 1 and for that you need a 75% majority vote of the members of the National Assembly. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town