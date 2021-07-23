Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done
- Albertus Venter of Telkom says most complaints are about the cancellation notice period
- Cancellation takes place only when notice period has expired
- If a customer is still bound by a Telkom contract and is unable to settle this at the time of cancelling it can cause delays
- Call 10210 for landline and 081180 for mobile cancellations and follow the voice prompts
- If a customer has not received a watermarked final bill please call 10210 or 081180, follow the voice prompts, and log a dispute
It appears that for some people wanting to cancel their Telkom landline service it can be a nightmare, sometimes taking months on end and still not being fully resolved. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.
There's no glitch in the system.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
Venter says two main drivers cause challenges for consumers when cancelling their Telkom landline service.
One is that it takes time. There is a 30-day notice period once you have given us the cancellation notice - and we work in monthly billing cycles.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
That 30-day notice period needs to run out before you will get your final bill and only then would that debit order be presented to the bank for payment.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
He notes that there are instances where customers are still bound by contract to Telkom.
Often, in follow-up engagement, they don't necessarily feel comfortable to immediately handle the remaining obligation as a once-off, and that often causes delays in this process.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
He says Telkom monitors social media complaints and most are around the turnaround time.
I can take anything from 31 days up to 60 days for that final account to be processed.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
What is important for the listeners to notice is how to identify the final account. There is a watermark on it to say this is your final bill.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
What do customers do if they have NOT received the final bill?
If you do not receive this final watermark stamped account, Venter requests customers to contact Telokm's billing department via the contact centre - following the Option 2 voice prompts for billing and then option 4 for cancellation department, and log a dispute.
Call 10210 for fixed-line/residential customers and log a dispute. Call 081180 for mobile lines
The matter would then be referred for a review and we will sort out any challenges that might have happened in the process.Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations - Telkom
