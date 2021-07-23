'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Elana Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elana Meyer - Olympic Medalist & And Team Vitality Ambassador at Endurocd
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Fiona Snyckers "The School Gates"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Snyckers
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Dental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Barry Beilinsohn
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Ramaphosa one of heads of state on Pegasus Project database
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant (+ clip)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Today at 15:50
How prepared is South Africa for cybersecurity attacks in light of Pegasus Project and attack on ports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:35
Afghanistan: Taliban advances and US airstrikes in support of military
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
SAPS
DA
Portfolio Committee on police
Police budget
Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
security cluster
Andrew Whitfield
saps budget

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

  • The police budget will be cut by R11 billion over the next three years

  • 10 000 police officers are likely to be retrenched

  • The current deployment is costing R350 million

© ruramos/123rf.com

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Police visited Gauteng on Thursday to see for themselves the aftermath of a week of chaotic violence and looting that left hundreds dead and thousands of businesses on their knees.

Police responded poorly because budget cuts left them helpless, Committee Chair Tina Joemat-Pettersson said after the visit.

"Last year, we were supposed to have an intake of 7000 recruits,” said Joemat-Pettersson. “This year we were expected to take new 7000 police officers. This means 14 000 job opportunities have been lost. Due to budget cuts, we were unable to take not even a single police recruit for training."

Joemat-Pettersson says the Committee will summon the security cluster ministers to account to Parliament.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police (scroll up to listen).

Whitfield is also a member of the Portfolio Committee on Police and was with Joemat-Pettersson on Thursday.

He spoke about concerns that budget cuts and a lack of resources are behind Saps’ poor response in the face of rampant looting and destruction of businesses.

It was heart-breaking to see…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

It’s important to go back to Parliament’s records to see who supported the budget cuts. You’ll find Joemat-Pettersson and the ANC supported these budget cuts, which we warned against… It should come as no surprise to the ANC that there are budget cuts because they proposed them…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

… reduction over the next three years… of R11 billion. In this financial year, we see a cut of R3.9 billion…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

The chaos we’ve seen… is a direct failure of our security cluster ministers to coordinate intelligence in order to act pre-emptively… Now we have this standoff between the Minister of Intelligence and the Minister of Police…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

The crisis within Saps is not just a case of budget, it’s a case of leadership, poor training, and, ultimately, insufficient resources…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

Over the next three years, we are likely to see more than 10 000 police officers cut from the staff compliment, and that is absolutely terrifying…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

It’s certainly time [for a Cabinet reshuffle] … We believe that Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister Bheki Cele should be reshuffled… The entire security cluster should be considered for a reshuffle…

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance

This deployment is costing R350 million, which Saps doesn’t have… We propose they cut the VIP budget… We’ll be asking for as much as we can get [for Saps].

Andrew Whitfield, Shadow Minister of Police - Democratic Alliance



