VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac





Western Cape officials say Pfizer's partnership with Cape Town-based pharmaceutical firm Biovac is expected to give the local economy a boost.

Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape's Covid-19 cases are starting to flatten. He's calling for Level 4 regulations to be eased this weekend.

HERE'S A RECAP OF VACCINE STORIES FROM THIS WEEK:

Pleas for undocumented people to be vaccinated

Cape Town-based Biovac scores Pfizer vaccine production deal

Social sector gets jabbed

Paid leave for getting vaccinated

Tourism and travel vaccinations

South Africans can now visit France, but physical vaccine certificates won't fly

IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:

Western Cape cases 'flattening'

Salba wants booze ban scrapped

School reopening on track

SA's third wave peaking

England scraps Covid-19 regulations

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 16 July: VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs

- 9 July: VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August

- 2 July: VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent

- 25 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab

- 18 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs

- 11 June: VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites

- 4 June: VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground

- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping

- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling

- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed

- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants

- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab

- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon

- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly

- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum

- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold

- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial

- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold

- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines

- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs

- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system