VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac
Western Cape officials say Pfizer's partnership with Cape Town-based pharmaceutical firm Biovac is expected to give the local economy a boost.
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape's Covid-19 cases are starting to flatten. He's calling for Level 4 regulations to be eased this weekend.
HERE'S A RECAP OF VACCINE STORIES FROM THIS WEEK:
- Pleas for undocumented people to be vaccinated
- Cape Town-based Biovac scores Pfizer vaccine production deal
- Social sector gets jabbed
- Paid leave for getting vaccinated
- Tourism and travel vaccinations
- South Africans can now visit France, but physical vaccine certificates won't fly
IN OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:
- Western Cape cases 'flattening'
- Salba wants booze ban scrapped
- School reopening on track
- SA's third wave peaking
- England scraps Covid-19 regulations
TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:
