[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried'
-
The Springboks play the British and Irish Lions on Saturday in their first competitive test since thumping England in the 2019 World Cup final
-
The Lions are “much stronger” than England, according to rugby writer Jan de Koning
-
The Springboks have suffered numerous setbacks in their stop-start build-up to this test
Playing the British and Irish Lions is arguably – after the World Cup – the biggest thing in world rugby.
Lions tours have been a mainstay on southern hemisphere rugby calendars since 1888.
Every four years, they take on either Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa.
It’s been 12 years since the Springboks – who were also World Champions then – beat the Lions twice in the three-test series.
On Saturday, the Springboks play the Lions in their first major test since smashing England in the 2019 World Cup final.
The Springboks and Lions will play all three tests at Cape Town Stadium without spectators.
The first test kicks off on Saturday at 6:00 PM.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Jan De Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com (scroll up to listen).
Given everything that happened, and how the British media are throwing their toys out the cot, I think it's going to be a sensational series.Jan De Koning, journalist - Rugby365.com
… It shows how ingenious Rassie is, how he chirps them back… The British media just can’t get over themselves… It’s funny…Jan De Koning, journalist - Rugby365.com
The Lions have a much stronger team than England had… Our build-up has been fractured… I’m not worried. I think we underestimate the value of these guys playing overseas…Jan De Koning, journalist - Rugby365.com
Rugby is such a popular game… and yet we can’t watch it unless we have DStv… I feel very sad… It’s such a terrible time now, it would be so nice to see this…Peter, Vredehoek
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
More from Sport
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".Read More
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and doubles finals at Wimbledon.Read More
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".Read More
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.Read More
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner
E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.Read More
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities.Read More
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics
CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics.Read More