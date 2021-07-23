[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried'





The Springboks play the British and Irish Lions on Saturday in their first competitive test since thumping England in the 2019 World Cup final

The Lions are “much stronger” than England, according to rugby writer Jan de Koning

The Springboks have suffered numerous setbacks in their stop-start build-up to this test

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Playing the British and Irish Lions is arguably – after the World Cup – the biggest thing in world rugby.

Lions tours have been a mainstay on southern hemisphere rugby calendars since 1888.

Every four years, they take on either Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa.

It’s been 12 years since the Springboks – who were also World Champions then – beat the Lions twice in the three-test series.

On Saturday, the Springboks play the Lions in their first major test since smashing England in the 2019 World Cup final.

The Springboks and Lions will play all three tests at Cape Town Stadium without spectators.

The first test kicks off on Saturday at 6:00 PM.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jan De Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com (scroll up to listen).

Given everything that happened, and how the British media are throwing their toys out the cot, I think it's going to be a sensational series. Jan De Koning, journalist - Rugby365.com

… It shows how ingenious Rassie is, how he chirps them back… The British media just can’t get over themselves… It’s funny… Jan De Koning, journalist - Rugby365.com

The Lions have a much stronger team than England had… Our build-up has been fractured… I’m not worried. I think we underestimate the value of these guys playing overseas… Jan De Koning, journalist - Rugby365.com