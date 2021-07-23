With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling





I'm doing exactly what the word says today, jokes Refilwe. I think the whole country is, retorts Qingqile Mdlulwa.

So what is this timely isXhosa word you ask?

Today's isiXhosa word is 'qhaqhazela' - it means to shiver, quiver or tremble - especially from this weather. Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa

Alternatively, could it be certain people are 'quivering' this week for fear of being arrested for alleged insurrection, quips Refilwe.

Qinqqile laughingly agrees.

This word is an obvious choice after the week we have seen like those poor stranded commuters which I have seen qhaqhazela in the cold rainy weather the other day. It was heartbreaking. Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa

He says also people frolicking in the snow this week.

And it applies to the rugby this weekend he notes.