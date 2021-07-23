Public sector wage negotiations: It’s high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Dental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Barry Beilinsohn
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Ramaphosa one of heads of state on Pegasus Project database
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant (+ clip)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Today at 15:50
How prepared is South Africa for cybersecurity attacks in light of Pegasus Project and attack on ports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:35
Afghanistan: Taliban advances and US airstrikes in support of military
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:50
Time to rebuild SA from the bottom up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay Naidoo - Former labour union organiser and government minister, as well as social entrepreneur and global thought leader at ...
Today at 16:58
# An Hour With - (short clip)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
South Africa's 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 23 July 2021 12:29 PM
Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal ele... 23 July 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
'ANC shouldn't be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
View all Politics
Public sector wage negotiations: It's high noon – will unions accept 1.5%? Mandy Wiener interviews Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions at Cosatu. 23 July 2021 1:11 PM
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom. 23 July 2021 11:07 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Business
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word. 23 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I'm not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Opinion
Public sector wage negotiations: It’s high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?

23 July 2021 1:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Nehawu
SADTU
POPCRU
Mugwena Maluleke
Wage bill
Mandy Wiener
public sector wage negotiations
public sector wages
midday report

Mandy Wiener interviews Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions at Cosatu.

  • Some unions have yet to decide whether or not they will accept the government’s 1.5% wage increase offer

  • Government is also offering a monthly cash gratuity of between R1200 and R1695, but this won’t count when determining pension contributions – a sticking point for some unions

© moovstock/123rf.com

Public sector wage negotiations have entered their final phase.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) was the first union to accept the government’s offer of a 1.5% increase and a monthly cash gratuity of between R1200 and R1695.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have rejected the offer.

There are about 1.2 million public sector workers in South Africa.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions at Cosatu (scroll up to listen).

We’re still allowing [undecided] unions [to decide] …

Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu

The sticking points from those who rejected the offer… the cash gratuity is money in the pocket, but it will have no impact in terms of your pension...

Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu



My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

Health Dept sets eye on 300k vaccine jabs per day target by end of July

23 July 2021 1:00 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

23 July 2021 11:48 AM

