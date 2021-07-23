Public sector wage negotiations: It’s high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?
Some unions have yet to decide whether or not they will accept the government’s 1.5% wage increase offer
Government is also offering a monthly cash gratuity of between R1200 and R1695, but this won’t count when determining pension contributions – a sticking point for some unions
Public sector wage negotiations have entered their final phase.
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) was the first union to accept the government’s offer of a 1.5% increase and a monthly cash gratuity of between R1200 and R1695.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have rejected the offer.
There are about 1.2 million public sector workers in South Africa.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions at Cosatu (scroll up to listen).
We’re still allowing [undecided] unions [to decide] …Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu
The sticking points from those who rejected the offer… the cash gratuity is money in the pocket, but it will have no impact in terms of your pension...Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu
