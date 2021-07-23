Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:58
# An Hour With - (short clip) + MUSIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team

23 July 2021 2:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CSA
Racism
Proteas
Paul Adams
SA Cricket
Omar Henry
Firdose Moonda
SJN hearings

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cricket.
  • Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams says his former teammates, including current head coach Mark Boucher, used to call him "brown s**t"
  • Adams spoke out about racism during the CSA's Social Justice and Nation-building hearings on Thursday
  • ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Firdose Moonda says those accused of racism must be held accountable
Former South African spin bowler Paul adams at the launch of the new Global league launch. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams has recounted how former South African teammates, including current coach Mark Boucher, sang a song with derogatory lyrics directed at him.

Adams revealed that his former teammates used to call him "brown s**t" during testimony at the Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings.

Adams spoke out about several incidents of alleged racism at the hearings, which are aimed at tackling discrimination and transformation in South African cricket.

RELATED: People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

He came up to me and told me straight to my face "Your gravy train has ended, and you are a s*** spinner." He was implying that I only played for the country because of the colour of my skin.

Paul Adams

He was, for many cricketers in this country, an icon. But after that event, I lost all respect for him... I wonder if those kinds of thoughts were always in the back of his mind.

Paul Adams

I was called brown s*** when I was playing.

Paul Adams

RELATED: Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket

Cricket legend Omar Henry says players often don't speak out about racism due to fears of being ostracised in the game.

"I can understand where they come from, and today they sit with this", he tells CapeTalk.

Henry says cricket administrators also need to do better to improve the sport.

We need quality leadership on and off the field that serves the game for the right purpose. That serves people of all races... There is strength in diversity.

Omar Henry, Former cricketer

ESPN Cricinfo's Firdose Moonda says those accused of racism must be held accountable and given a platform to respond.

Moonda says the testimony made by Adams was not intended to vilify anyone, but rather to raise awareness about the need for education.

Paul Adams was extremely measured in the way he delivered his testimony... his emphasis was on education.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

The impression I got was that he sincerely believes in the SJN project as a vehicle for change. I guess time will tell whether that's what it is going to be.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

They will be offered the right of reply. It remains to be seen if they will accept...I think it's important for the conversation is had, and those who need to be held accountable are held accountable.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

RELATED: Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket

Retired commentator Martin Locke has described the allegations as disgraceful.

I never was aware of a situation with Omar and Paul from our side... We are proud of those guys.

Martin Locke, Retired sports anchor

I hate it. Our cricket team is number one in the world right now... Maharaj... Rabada... Ngidi... Where would we be without them? I think this whole thing is a disgrace. Absolute disgrace.

Martin Locke, Retired sports anchor



