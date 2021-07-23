Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team
- Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams says his former teammates, including current head coach Mark Boucher, used to call him "brown s**t"
- Adams spoke out about racism during the CSA's Social Justice and Nation-building hearings on Thursday
- ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Firdose Moonda says those accused of racism must be held accountable
Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams has recounted how former South African teammates, including current coach Mark Boucher, sang a song with derogatory lyrics directed at him.
Adams revealed that his former teammates used to call him "brown s**t" during testimony at the Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings.
Adams spoke out about several incidents of alleged racism at the hearings, which are aimed at tackling discrimination and transformation in South African cricket.
He came up to me and told me straight to my face "Your gravy train has ended, and you are a s*** spinner." He was implying that I only played for the country because of the colour of my skin.Paul Adams
He was, for many cricketers in this country, an icon. But after that event, I lost all respect for him... I wonder if those kinds of thoughts were always in the back of his mind.Paul Adams
I was called brown s*** when I was playing.Paul Adams
Cricket legend Omar Henry says players often don't speak out about racism due to fears of being ostracised in the game.
"I can understand where they come from, and today they sit with this", he tells CapeTalk.
Henry says cricket administrators also need to do better to improve the sport.
We need quality leadership on and off the field that serves the game for the right purpose. That serves people of all races... There is strength in diversity.Omar Henry, Former cricketer
ESPN Cricinfo's Firdose Moonda says those accused of racism must be held accountable and given a platform to respond.
Moonda says the testimony made by Adams was not intended to vilify anyone, but rather to raise awareness about the need for education.
Paul Adams was extremely measured in the way he delivered his testimony... his emphasis was on education.Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
The impression I got was that he sincerely believes in the SJN project as a vehicle for change. I guess time will tell whether that's what it is going to be.Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
They will be offered the right of reply. It remains to be seen if they will accept...I think it's important for the conversation is had, and those who need to be held accountable are held accountable.Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
Retired commentator Martin Locke has described the allegations as disgraceful.
I never was aware of a situation with Omar and Paul from our side... We are proud of those guys.Martin Locke, Retired sports anchor
I hate it. Our cricket team is number one in the world right now... Maharaj... Rabada... Ngidi... Where would we be without them? I think this whole thing is a disgrace. Absolute disgrace.Martin Locke, Retired sports anchor
