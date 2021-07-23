South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending





The number of new Covid-19 infections have peaked

47 000 vaccine doses were lost to the nation in the KZN/Gauteng riots

The government is aiming for 300 000 vaccinations per day by the end of July

© Daniel Ernst/123rf.com

South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections has peaked.

"The overall number of cases has started to decline,” said acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday.

“However, we are cautious and extremely worried because of the many gatherings that we saw during the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal may lead to another surge in numbers."

The minister said many of those arrested during the unrest had tested positive for the virus.

South Africa lost 47 000 vaccine doses in the looting, according to Kubayi.

Looters vandalised 120 pharmacies where vaccines were stored, but most public sector sites were not affected.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

We might see a spike… The people who looted obviously disregarded Covid-19 regulations… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News