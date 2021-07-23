Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk
Nominate a family member who’s inspired you with the way they kept it together in these tough times.
Every day we will choose one winning story, and if we choose yours, we’ll give you and the family member that you nominated R2500 each.
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo.Read More
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis
Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.Read More
South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.Read More
'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'
Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.Read More
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.Read More
Looted booze circulating in KZN and GP, ban can no longer be justified - Salba
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Salba chair Sibani Mngadi about the alcohol restrictions imposed under Level 4 lockdown last month.Read More
Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata's secretary-general, Mandla Hermanus, about the taxi negotiations in Cape Town.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist
Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.Read More
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.Read More
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions
Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le SeurRead More
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More