Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis

On 21 July 2021, officers conducted vehicle checks, searching for firearms and ensuring that those taxis that were operating were doing so legally in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

The dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) is over the use of the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.

Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba says the lengthy meetings with the taxi associations came to no resolution.

We gave them another opportunity on Wednesday evening. We had a lengthy meeting with the taxi industry for about six hours but the parties still could not find each other. Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC

This left Minister Mitchell with no choice but to close the routes and the taxi ranks so that there can be peace and stability. Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC

What does this road closure mean?

It means that no minibus taxis are allowed to operate as of Monday but we will be providing all the necessary transport provisions for the commuter so that no one is left stranded. Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC

This will be implemented with the assistance of law enforcement agencies to ensure commuter safety, she notes.

With ongoing bus attacks, she says law enforcement will be on-site to ensure passengers board busses safely.

Just last night, National Transport Minister Mbalula committed to speaking to Prasa and Metrorail so that we can get additional trains as we know right now we only have a limited train service in the Western Cape. Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC