Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Dental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guests
Dr Barry Beilinsohn
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Ramaphosa one of heads of state on Pegasus Project database
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant (+ clip)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Today at 15:50
How prepared is South Africa for cybersecurity attacks in light of Pegasus Project and attack on ports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:35
Afghanistan: Taliban advances and US airstrikes in support of military
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:50
Time to rebuild SA from the bottom up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Jay Naidoo - Former labour union organiser and government minister, as well as social entrepreneur and global thought leader at ...
Today at 16:58
# An Hour With - (short clip)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Arno Carstens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis
23 July 2021 1:17 PM
South Africa's 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending
23 July 2021 12:29 PM
Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos
23 July 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
'ANC shouldn't be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'
23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor
22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest
22 July 2021 8:01 PM
View all Politics
Public sector wage negotiations: It's high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?
23 July 2021 1:11 PM
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done
23 July 2021 11:07 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Business
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling
23 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions
22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I'm not worried'
23 July 2021 11:12 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality
21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo
18 July 2021 10:48 AM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso
17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation
17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
23 July 2021 10:56 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality
21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'
21 July 2021 11:45 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent
2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa
1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist
22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Opinion
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis

23 July 2021 1:17 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence.
  • Talks between government and taxi associations have not yet resulted in resolution
  • Western Cape Transport MEC says he is forced to close the Paarl - Bellville B97 route at the centre of taxi violence
  • W Cape Transport MEC spokesperson says transport will be provided for commuters from Monday on this route
On 21 July 2021, officers conducted vehicle checks, searching for firearms and ensuring that those taxis that were operating were doing so legally in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

The dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) is over the use of the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.

RELATED: Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock

Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba says the lengthy meetings with the taxi associations came to no resolution.

We gave them another opportunity on Wednesday evening. We had a lengthy meeting with the taxi industry for about six hours but the parties still could not find each other.

Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC

This left Minister Mitchell with no choice but to close the routes and the taxi ranks so that there can be peace and stability.

Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC

What does this road closure mean?

It means that no minibus taxis are allowed to operate as of Monday but we will be providing all the necessary transport provisions for the commuter so that no one is left stranded.

Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC

This will be implemented with the assistance of law enforcement agencies to ensure commuter safety, she notes.

With ongoing bus attacks, she says law enforcement will be on-site to ensure passengers board busses safely.

Just last night, National Transport Minister Mbalula committed to speaking to Prasa and Metrorail so that we can get additional trains as we know right now we only have a limited train service in the Western Cape.

Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC



More from Local

South Africa's 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Postponing local elections is a risky move but so is going ahead: Pierre de Vos

23 July 2021 11:58 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos about calls to postpone municipal elections.

'Schools set to reopen on Monday, one week to prep for full-time primary pupils'

23 July 2021 10:09 AM

Early Breakfast stand-in host Wasanga Mehana chats to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about school readiness.

'ANC shouldn't be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Looted booze circulating in KZN and GP, ban can no longer be justified - Salba

23 July 2021 8:52 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Salba chair Sibani Mngadi about the alcohol restrictions imposed under Level 4 lockdown last month.

Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock

23 July 2021 7:40 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata's secretary-general, Mandla Hermanus, about the taxi negotiations in Cape Town.

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

22 July 2021 7:16 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and provincial Covid-19 response.

More from Politics

'ANC shouldn't be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions'

22 July 2021 3:05 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

22 July 2021 2:20 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla.

[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims

22 July 2021 12:59 PM

Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

22 July 2021 7:04 AM

NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis

Local Politics

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

Local

Public sector wage negotiations: It’s high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?

Business

EWN Highlights

My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

Health Dept sets eye on 300k vaccine jabs per day target by end of July

23 July 2021 1:00 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

23 July 2021 11:48 AM

