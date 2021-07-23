Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route for taxis
- Talks between government and taxi associations have not yet resulted in resolution
- Western Cape Transport MEC says he is forced to close the Paarl - Bellville B97 route at the centre of taxi violence
- W Cape Transport MEC spokesperson says transport will be provided for commuters from Monday on this route
The dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) is over the use of the route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.
RELATED: Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock
Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba says the lengthy meetings with the taxi associations came to no resolution.
We gave them another opportunity on Wednesday evening. We had a lengthy meeting with the taxi industry for about six hours but the parties still could not find each other.Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC
This left Minister Mitchell with no choice but to close the routes and the taxi ranks so that there can be peace and stability.Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC
What does this road closure mean?
It means that no minibus taxis are allowed to operate as of Monday but we will be providing all the necessary transport provisions for the commuter so that no one is left stranded.Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC
This will be implemented with the assistance of law enforcement agencies to ensure commuter safety, she notes.
With ongoing bus attacks, she says law enforcement will be on-site to ensure passengers board busses safely.
Just last night, National Transport Minister Mbalula committed to speaking to Prasa and Metrorail so that we can get additional trains as we know right now we only have a limited train service in the Western Cape.Ntomboxolo Makoba, Spokesperson for W Cape Transport MEC
