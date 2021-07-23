Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist





Annual dental check-ups are crucial to maintain dental health and avoid more serious medical issues, says dentist

Dr Beilinsohn says there are those who are missing check-ups due to fears of Covid-19 but assures people dental offices and surgeries take extensive precautions

Pippa Hudson focuses on dental health chatting to Sea Point dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn to answer your questions about all things dental.

A graduate of the University of Stellenbosch and qualifying as a dentist in 1988, Dr Beilinsohn has been a member of the South African Dental Association for the last 30 years, and currently works at the Cape Town Dental Studio in Sea Point.

He has a special interest in preventative, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry, as well as in aesthetic dental practice which includes cosmetic processes like tooth whitening and veneers.

In tough times like we are currently experiencing currently people may be tightening belts and avoiding routine medical screening, or prolonging the time between annual visits.

What does Dr Beilonsohn advise on how regularly one should be seeing a dentist and oral hygienist, as a bare minimum, asks Pippa

Visit your dentist at least once a year. If you are in a position to do it every six months, that will be better. Dr Barry Beilinsohn, Dentist

Leaving it longer means one could pick up issues such as gum disease, cavities, or even an abscess, cyst or tumour which can be linked to systemic problems, he adds.

Teeth cleaning is recommended every six months. Dr Barry Beilinsohn, Dentist

Beilinsohn says he has definitely noticed patients not coming in for their usual check-ups due to Covid-19.

I'd like to assure people out there, with the protocols that are implemented in the dental and medical industry, you are more likely to get Covid walking into a supermarket than a practitioner's surgery. Dr Barry Beilinsohn, Dentist