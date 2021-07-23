The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated
Many countries around the world are opening up to people who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Italy – the first Covid-19 epicentre outside of China – will require full vaccination to enter any indoor venue
Covid-19 passports, though controversial, are becoming a reality.
South Africans can visit some European countries again without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaccinated.
In the UK, the government has announced that, by the end of September, people will need to present proof of full vaccination before entering crowded venues such as soccer games and music festivals.
Italy is going even further, requiring full vaccination to enter any indoor venue while a number of Asian countries are intending to do the same.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
They [Covid-19 passports] are [becoming a reality] bit by bit. A number of countries in Asia… declaring you will need either proof of double-vaccination or a negative test… to enter a cinema, a gym, a theatre…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Italy is going to be the first to do this in a couple of weeks. Any indoor venue - you will need a vaccination certificate…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
France is going to do this in a more limited way… The UK says in about six weeks, any mass indoor events [will require full vaccination] …Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
