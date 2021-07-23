The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:58
# An Hour With - (short clip) + MUSIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 July 2021 4:16 PM
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo. 23 July 2021 3:14 PM
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments. 23 July 2021 2:58 PM
View all Local
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word. 23 July 2021 11:42 AM
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom. 23 July 2021 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
vaccine passport
Covid-19 passport

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Many countries around the world are opening up to people who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Italy – the first Covid-19 epicentre outside of China – will require full vaccination to enter any indoor venue

Copyright: toa55 /123rf

Covid-19 passports, though controversial, are becoming a reality.

South Africans can visit some European countries again without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaccinated.

In the UK, the government has announced that, by the end of September, people will need to present proof of full vaccination before entering crowded venues such as soccer games and music festivals.

Italy is going even further, requiring full vaccination to enter any indoor venue while a number of Asian countries are intending to do the same.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

They [Covid-19 passports] are [becoming a reality] bit by bit. A number of countries in Asia… declaring you will need either proof of double-vaccination or a negative test… to enter a cinema, a gym, a theatre…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Italy is going to be the first to do this in a couple of weeks. Any indoor venue - you will need a vaccination certificate…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

France is going to do this in a more limited way… The UK says in about six weeks, any mass indoor events [will require full vaccination] …

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



23 July 2021 2:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
vaccine passport
Covid-19 passport

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

21 July 2021 3:28 PM

Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young(ish) people will start getting vaccinated on 1 August – even on weekends

9 July 2021 1:52 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study

9 July 2021 1:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

7 July 2021 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?

7 July 2021 11:06 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

6 July 2021 4:46 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial

6 July 2021 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go

6 July 2021 11:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

Local Politics

Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO

Business

EWN Highlights

Nzimande formally announces COVID vaccination drive for higher education sector

23 July 2021 4:00 PM

Judge Teffo warns against further delays in Life Esidimeni hearings

23 July 2021 3:15 PM

My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA