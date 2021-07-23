Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO
Sipho Maseko has resigned as CEO of Telkom.
He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday.
Maseko joined Telkom in 2013 at a time when the company was facing severe challenges.
Before that, he was Vodacom’s Managing Director.
He is widely credited for turning the company around and moving away from its fixed-line business to become South Africa’s third-largest mobile operator.
Telkom’s mobile business has 15 million customers and generates R20 billion in revenues.
The company says the process of hiring a new CEO has already started.
Source : Picture: EWN.
