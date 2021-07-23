Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO





Sipho Maseko has resigned as CEO of Telkom.

He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday.

FILE: Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: EWN.

Maseko joined Telkom in 2013 at a time when the company was facing severe challenges.

Before that, he was Vodacom’s Managing Director.

He is widely credited for turning the company around and moving away from its fixed-line business to become South Africa’s third-largest mobile operator.

Telkom’s mobile business has 15 million customers and generates R20 billion in revenues.

The company says the process of hiring a new CEO has already started.