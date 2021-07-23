Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng





The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned against overpricing following mass looting in KZN and Gauteng last week

The commission says it has seen several complaints on social media and received some reports after issuing a media statement earlier this week

© thamkc/123rf.com

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned retailers against excessive price hikes on essential goods after last week's mass looting in KZN and Gauteng.

The NCC's head of prosecutions, Joseph Selolo, says the commission has seen some complaints on social media and received some submissions from consumers after it issued a statement earlier this week.

Selolo says the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and Disaster Management regulations both have provisions to safeguard consumers against unfair pricing.

The CPA contains provisions that say you must not supply goods at a price that is unfair, unreasonable and unjust. Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission