Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:58
# An Hour With - (short clip) + MUSIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 July 2021 4:16 PM
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo. 23 July 2021 3:14 PM
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments. 23 July 2021 2:58 PM
View all Local
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word. 23 July 2021 11:42 AM
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom. 23 July 2021 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Momentum insurance
#Covid19
employee resilience

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Covid-19 is reshaping our world and business leaders need to protect their organisations against future crises and remain sustainably successful.

While businesses battle the overt challenges of the pandemic, the more covert crisis looming is the impact of pandemic fatigue on employees. Covid-19 has introduced stressors that impact on the psyche, creating distractions and overwhelming employees as they grapple with fear of infection, possible retrenchment, financial pressures and new work models.

Dumo Mbethe, CEO - Momentum Corporate

A key insight from the research is the increasing importance of employee resilience and engagement in the new world of work.

Employee engagement is an employee’s level of commitment, willingness and desire to exert discretionary effort in pursuit of organisational goals. It enables individuals to do their best work on a sustainable basis.

Resilience is the ability to thrive and be resourceful, in the face of extreme pressure. A resilient mindset helps employees to remain focused and present, despite challenges.

A resilient mindset shields employees from the negative effects of stress drives employee engagement and wellbeing and reduces absenteeism. It stands to reason that a critical mass of resilient and engaged employees translates into a more resilient organisation, which can overcome future challenges.

Dumo Mbethe, CEO - Momentum Corporate

Building an enabling culture in which employees understand and identify with the organisation’s purpose, and feel empowered to manage all aspects of their health and well-being is a key part of employee resilience.

Dumo Mbethe, CEO - Momentum Corporate

In addition, the right combination of employee value proposition (EVP) and employee benefits (EB) offerings helps employees to deal with stressors and, boosts employee resilience, well-being and engagement.

Mbethe concludes, “Employee mindsets have always mattered but in this changing world of work, they matter more than ever.”




23 July 2021 3:12 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Momentum insurance
#Covid19
employee resilience

More from World

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

21 July 2021 9:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'

21 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis

21 July 2021 11:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain

19 July 2021 12:28 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG

16 July 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'

16 July 2021 10:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO

23 July 2021 2:40 PM

He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector wage negotiations: It’s high noon – will unions accept 1.5%?

23 July 2021 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for public sector unions at Cosatu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done

23 July 2021 11:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget'

23 July 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist

23 July 2021 3:06 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling

23 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done

23 July 2021 11:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions

22 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist

22 July 2021 10:18 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating'

22 July 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent

2 July 2021 4:12 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa

1 July 2021 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'

1 July 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

29 June 2021 3:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation'

11 June 2021 11:06 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis

Local Politics

Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO

Business

EWN Highlights

Nzimande formally announces COVID vaccination drive for higher education sector

23 July 2021 4:00 PM

Judge Teffo warns against further delays in Life Esidimeni hearings

23 July 2021 3:15 PM

My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA