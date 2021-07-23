John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Pfizer strikes vaccine manufacturing deal with Cape Town’s Biovac CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 23 July 2021 4:16 PM
Consumer watchdog warns against overpricing after looting in KZN and Gauteng Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the National Consumer Commission's head of prosecutions Joseph Selolo. 23 July 2021 3:14 PM
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments. 23 July 2021 2:58 PM
View all Local
Breaking News: WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word. 23 July 2021 11:42 AM
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom. 23 July 2021 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Africa
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Opinion
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books
book reviews

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: Man Down by Irma Venter (translated from Afrikaans into English by Karin Schimke
  • Fiction: Afraid of the Light by Douglas Kennedy
  • Non-Fiction: Parting Words: 9 Lessons for a Remarkable Life by Benjamin Ferencz
© jelena990/123rf.com



23 July 2021 4:57 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books
book reviews

More from Lifestyle

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Read More arrow_forward

Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist

23 July 2021 3:06 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions.

Read More arrow_forward

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

23 July 2021 2:58 PM

Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments.

Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

With today's sub-zero temperatures, 'qhaqhazela' describes how we're all feeling

23 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa about this week's isiXhosa word.

Read More arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline? Here's how Telkom says it's done

23 July 2021 11:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions

22 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur

Read More arrow_forward

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Read More arrow_forward

We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist

22 July 2021 10:18 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Read More arrow_forward

'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso

17 July 2021 2:46 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music.

Read More arrow_forward

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Read More arrow_forward

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Read More arrow_forward

A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online

14 July 2021 2:49 PM

Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

9 July 2021 4:06 PM

E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.

Read More arrow_forward

#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest

9 July 2021 1:04 PM

CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba.

Read More arrow_forward

Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs

9 July 2021 12:15 PM

Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Read More arrow_forward

'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library

7 July 2021 3:52 PM

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.

Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Read More arrow_forward

