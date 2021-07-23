Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'





Kruger National Park trending instead of Team SA😂😂😂 — #RIPLesDaChef 💔 (@PulaneJ) July 23, 2021

Italy is wearing Armani and we got Kruger national park gift shop swag 😩 — yoza. (@ashleeybanks_) July 23, 2021

58 million people. 7.9% white. and yet: https://t.co/HHMqdthaPW — Serisha Iyar (@serishaiyar) July 23, 2021