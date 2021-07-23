Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'
Kruger National Park trending instead of Team SA😂😂😂— #RIPLesDaChef 💔 (@PulaneJ) July 23, 2021
Thank you @MrPriceSport and @Veldskoenshoes for kitting #TeamSA out for the #OpeningCeremony 👌🇿🇦 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wb6cbQJpSo— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 23, 2021
Who did this?? Why does Team South Africa look like safari tour guides at Kruger National Park?! 🙄🤦🏾♀️ #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony #teamsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/cxkhnP8Wub— iNtombee (@INtombee) July 23, 2021
Italy is wearing Armani and we got Kruger national park gift shop swag 😩— yoza. (@ashleeybanks_) July 23, 2021
58 million people. 7.9% white. and yet: https://t.co/HHMqdthaPW— Serisha Iyar (@serishaiyar) July 23, 2021
What in the 'van tonder' is team SA wearing? 🤔🥺 #Olympics #teamsouthafrica Kruger national Park #TokyoOlympics #TeamSA— min🌍 (@mzuzups) July 23, 2021
