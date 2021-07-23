



JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to brief the nation on government interventions to rebuild the economy following the unrest in the country last week.

Ntshaveni on Friday confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday.

“As of next week, we plan to commence with economic intervention package briefings with the economic cluster ministers. This will happen after the president has addressed the nation this Sunday.”

It’s been just under two weeks ago since the president announced further lockdown measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus infections largely fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

South Africa is currently on adjusted level 4 lockdown, however, with the infection rate showing a downward trend this week, there's hope that some of the stricter measures will be lifted.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday, says Ntshavheni